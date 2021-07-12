'Coronation Street' spoilers: WHO does Tyrone Dobbs punch?

Tyrone Dobbs (played by Alan Halsall) is not on good terms with his ex-girlfriend Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) at the moment on Coronation Street (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So on tonight's ONE-HOUR episode of the ITV soap, Tyrone is annoyed when Fiz asks if he can look after their daughters Ruby and Hope while she goes out on another date with Phill (Jamie Kenna).



Tyrone refuses claiming he already has plans to take his girlfriend Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) out for dinner.



But things get awkward when both Tyrone and Alina, and Fiz and Phill all end up at the Bistro for dinner!



Alina is not impressed when Tyrone keeps spying on Fiz and Phill.



After the meal, Tyrone can't resist making snide comments to Fiz about her date, but when Phill steps in to try and calm the situation, things get heated!



Uh-oh...

Phill gets on the wrong side of Tyrone on Coronation Street! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) and Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) are confronted by an angry Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkshin).



Dev is not happy about the revealing photo of him snapped for Emma and Curtis's naked charity calendar... he wants OUT as it could jeopardise his chances of joining a fancy golf club.



But is it too late? The calendar has already gone to print!



Is Weatherfield about to see a lot more of Dev than he ever intended?!

An angry Dev confronts Emma and Curtis on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) is up to no good when she secretly meets with journalist Chris after hours at the factory.



Laura claims she can provide Chris with an EXCLUSIVE SCOOP about her daughter Kelly's (Millie Gibson) involvement in the hate crime attack on Seb Franklin and his girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) if the newspaper is prepared to pay up!



But is someone about to catch Laura striking a deal to betray Kelly?

Laura is ready to spill the beans on her daughter Kelly on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues next Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30pm on ITV