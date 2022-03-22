Coronation Street spoilers: Will Abi Franklin lose her baby?

Abi Franklin holds her breath as the judge delivers the verdict in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Toyah arrives at the courtroom to show her support, both Abi Franklin and Imran are awash with guilt. The local authority solicitor lists a host of reasons proving Abi to be an unfit mother and why Alfie should be taken into care. Imran pleads her case, doing everything in his power to convince the Judge that Abi’s changed. Will the verdict go Abi’s way?

Toyah suggests to Imran that he’s done all he can for Abi and it’s time to step back and concentrate on Elsie’s adoption hearing. Imran covers his turmoil, while Abi’s furious. When she bans him from seeing Alfie, he declares he’ll do whatever it takes, even if it means putting his name on the birth certificate. Is it time for Imran to come clean to Toyah?

Will Imran admit he's Alfie's father? (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly confides in Maria how both her parents let her down and she’s grateful to have her and Gary. Meanwhile, Gary reaches a decision and tells Maria he’s going to confess to Rick’s murder. Maria’s horrified and begs Gary to reconsider, pointing out he’ll destroy their family and Kelly’s life.

Will Gary tell the truth or respect Laura and Maria’s wishes and keep quiet?

Gary has a change of heart. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy confides in Todd that he’s worried Summer is working too hard. He insists she takes a lunch break but panicking at the thought of having to eat, Summer makes out she’ll eat in her room while she works. Later, Todd suggests to Summer she should have a night out with her mates but she’s adamant that she has to revise more.

Billy is worried about Summer. (Image credit: ITV)

Tim tries but fails to break the news to Elaine that they’d like her to move out and instead, agrees to redecorate the spare room for her. Sally’s fuming at his cowardice and tears a strip off him for failing to turf his mother out. As she heads to Gina’s, Tim swears he’ll sort things before she gets back.

Craig’s thrilled to receive an email confirming that he can return to the police force. Jon reveals to Emma that Ted left him £25k in his will and he’s using the money to fund a new life in Australia. They agree to make the most of the time they have left together and book into a hotel.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.