'Coronation Street' spoilers: Will Corey Brent be found guilty of murder?

The verdict is in, but will Corey be found guilty of murder?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) the verdict is finally in, but will Corey Brent be going to prison for Seb Franklin's murder?

It has been an agonising wait for Abi and Nina as the jury makes their decision following the gruelling court case for Seb's murder. But while the jury members are making their decision about who they believe killed Seb in a violent hate attack, Imran is still desperate to prove that Kelly is innocent.

Roy and Nina wait for the verdict. (Image credit: ITV)

Abi is also like a dog with a bone, determined to get justice for her son, and also to prove that Stefan bribed a witness in a bid to get his killer son off the hook for his crimes.

But will Abi find the evidence that she needs before the verdict is made?

Who will be heading to jail for killing Seb? (Image credit: ITV)

As Kevin begs Abi to just leave the legal work to Imran, the court is called back because the verdict is in.

Will justice be served for Seb, and will Corey be heading to prison for a very long time? Or has Stefan's dodgy ways helped his son stay out of jail?

Imran goes for a drink with Sabeen. (Image credit: ITV)

Later emotions are running high after the verdict is read out and soon Imran leaves the court to share a drink with his ex, Sabeen... but is he celebrating a win? Or is he drowning his sorrows?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm. There are no Wednesday episodes this week because of football.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.