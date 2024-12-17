Coronation Street spoilers: will Gail Platt and Jesse say 'I do'?
Airs Wednesday 25th December 2024 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Will Gail Platt and Jesse Chadwick's wedding go ahead in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 25th December 2024 at 8.00pm? See our TV Guide for full listings.
The day of Gail and Jesse's wedding has finally arrived, but will Gail leave Weatherfield as a married woman or say goodbye to her feuding family alone?
While opening Christmas presents, David Platt becomes suspicious of wife Shona when he doesn’t unwrap the aftershave he found in Shona’s bag. When Adam Barlow comes round smelling of aftershave and saying it was a Christmas present, David's suspicions are piqued even more. David insists that Adam join him for a birthday drink, but what Christmas chaos does David have planned?
Adam drinks whisky, oblivious to the fact that David is drinking water. Soon enough, Shona and Sarah Platt arrive to hear David accusing Adam of having an affair with Shona. Disaster soon strikes when a row breaks out and Adam falls down the stairs.
Meanwhile, Toyah Battersby shows up at the Bistro to help Nick Tilsley set up for Gail and Jesse's wedding, telling him that Leanne has lifted her ban for the occasion.
As the wedding guests arrive, the police interrupt wanting to ask Nick and Toyah some questions on a fraud allegation. As Kit Green shows Nick the account from TLH Holdings, Nick assures Kit he’s never seen them before. At the station, Max Turner films a fight between Toyah and Leanne.
Seeing Bethany Platt all dolled up, Daniel Osbourne is over the moon to see her looking like her old self. When Bethany gifts him an expensive vintage watch for Christmas, she's upset by Daniel's underwhelmed reaction and confronts him, convinced he doesn’t want to be with her anymore.
Daniels reassures her that's not the case and gets down on one knee to propose to her. Will Bethany say yes to marrying Daniel?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
