Coronation Street spoilers: Will killer Rob Donovan help save Carla's life?

Will Rob Donovan come to the rescue of his sister Carla Connor?

Rob Donovan has a surprising visitor in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 10th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Carla Connor is devastated to hear that the damage to her kidney is severe and she'll need a transplant. Ryan and Bobby Crawford are shocked by the news and Ryan tells her that he’d like to donate a kidney if he’s a match. However, Carla refuses and questions where Bobby has gone.

Bobby gets out of a cab and heads in through the gates of Highfield Prison where he comes face-to-face with his killer dad Rob. Rob approaches Bobby in the prison visiting room and he's stunned to hear that Bobby has come to persuade him to donate a kidney to Carla. Will Rob agree to help his sister?

Abi Webster is in turmoil after Mason Radcliffe's stabbing and takes her eyes off Archie in the play area. A panicked Abi frantically searches the precinct for her missing son, until she finally sees Toyah Battersby walking along with him and accuses her of abducting him. Back at home, Abi can’t tear her eyes away from Alfie as her husband Kevin watches with concern.

At No.8, David Platt continues to disrespect his wife Shona as Sarah urges him to move on for the sake of his marriage.

On the cobbles, Kit Green receives a call from Shona telling him that Matty and Logan are in Freshco car park. Kit orders her to leave as quickly as possible and Sarah overhears. When she tries to voice her concerns to David, he jumps to the wrong conclusion and takes Sarah's car, speeding off in pursuit of Kit. How will this fight end?

In the café, Evelyn Plummer tells Yasmeen Metcalfe that she’s moving into student halls today and she can't wait to start her Law degree. While Yasmeen feels envious at Evelyn's career prospects, Roy Cropper awkwardly admits to Evelyn that he’ll miss her while she’s away.

Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs call at the Rovers to find Evelyn enjoying a farewell drink with her friends Roy, Brian Packham and Yasmeen. Tyrone tells her the car is all packed and it’s time to go.

When Gemma Winter-Brown reveals that Joseph will be let off with a youth caution for making the hoax call, Fiz is sympathetic as she knows the prank was her daughter Hope Stape’s idea.

Elsewhere, Chesney receives a £20k cheque through the post as compensation for Les Battersby’s death and Gemma insists they go for a celebratory drink. Meanwhile, Dev Alahan proposes to Bernie Winter, but will she accept this time?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.