'Coronation Street' spoilers: will Roy Cropper tell the truth?

Will Roy Cropper decide to leave the Street and the disaster behind?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Roy Cropper realises he is too deep when the police question him again.

DS Abney calls at No.13 and reveals that the gun used to kill Natasha was the same gun used by Tez in a raid several years ago. Abi meets up with Tez in Victoria Garden and begs him to keep the police off her back. Roy clocks their exchange with concern.

Nick calls in the cafe and tells Roy how the police are in the process of tracing the gun that was used to kill Natasha. Kevin meets up with Tez in the ginnel and implores him not to ruin Abi’s life.

Roy advises Abi to tell the police the truth about the gun. DS Abney calls at the cafe and tells Roy that she has some more questions she’d like to ask him about the night of the sinkhole collapse...

Abi begs Tez to leave her alone and keep the police out of it. (Image credit: ITV)

Max sets off to school only to run into Asha, Summer and Aadi, all of whom give him a hard time about his video. David’s anger towards Max is further fuelled when he finds out from Daniel that he didn’t show up at school again. He orders Max to apologise to everyone he’s upset with his video but when he refuses, David grabs his laptop and accidentally drops it!

David smashes Max's laptop. (Image credit: ITV)

Stu and Kelly make their way to the soup kitchen. But when Kelly spots Billy serving the soup, she quickly does a u-turn and rushes out. Kelly confesses to Stu about her part in Seb’s attack but insists she never hurt him.

Kelly tells Stu the truth about her past. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Faye returns home from prison to find Craig has festooned the house in yellow ribbons. Pointing out that she’s only out on bail, an upset Faye flees upstairs.

George calls at the flat with his old telescope for Sam, who looks pleased until he spots his memory jar smashed on the side.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.