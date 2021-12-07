‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Zeedan Nazir gets a shock blast from the past!

Zeedan Nazir has to think fast when his estranged wife Marrium turns up in Speed Dahl in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Does Marrium smell a rat? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Summer tries to apologise to Daniel about what has happened, but she is left hurt when he tells her that he's not allowed to talk to her. Things later take a turn for the worst when at school Daniel finds horrible graffiti written about him on the board.

Summer has the day from hell. (Image credit: ITV)

As Emma babysits Hope and Ruby she goes to switch off Curtis’ TV Doctor DVD but is puzzled to hear the doctor using the same phrase Curtis used when tending to Harvey the night of the storm. Confused as to why he would copy something from a TV show, she and Gemma discuss the coincidence, but they’re horrified to realise that Ruby has swallowed one of Curtis’ pills while they were distracted.

At A&E, Emma shows the doctor Curtis’s pills, explaining he suffers from a heart condition. But Emma is confused when the bemused doctor confirms that Ruby’s fine as the pill she took was only a vitamin.

Fed up of Adam’s reputation as a ladies’ man, Sarah decides to question him over how many women he’s actually slept with. Will she like what she hears and will this be the end of their already strained relationship?

A confident Sally asks Maria to say a few words about her clean air campaign at the press interview later and Maria’s buoyed by her belief in her. But is Sally really planning to let Maria take more control or does she have another, more sinister, plan in mind?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.