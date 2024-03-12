Doctors spoilers: Al and Scarlett investigate a HAUNTED HOUSE!

Things take a SPOOKY turn when Al and Scarlett investigate an unsolved mystery for his podcast on Doctors...

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has launched his own podcast, investigating real-life medical mysteries on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately, Al's new project didn't get off to a good start when the participants in the first episode asked him not to release the episode!



However, Al is ready to try again and interviews surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), for the next episode of The Doctective.



Scarlett reckons she has a possible SUPERNATURAL medical mystery for Al to solve!



Scarlett tells Al about a patient, Lucy Morris (Sasha Desouza-Willock).



Lucy required a VPAS visit because she had become vulnerable after having an abortion with complications.



But there were also concerns over Lucy's mental health.



When Scarlett visited Lucy at the house where she was staying, a pale and tired Lucy told her that the house is... HAUNTED!

Lucy is convinced she's living in a haunted house on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Dr Helena Chong (Tina Chiang, who plays Sister Peter on the BBC's Sister Boniface Mysteries) joins Al and Scarlett on the podcast.



Helena is one of the founders of the Paxton Institute Of Parapsychology.



She explains that what Lucy might have been experiencing is... a poltergeist!



Lucy is too afraid to fall asleep.



She believes she can hear the ghost scraping and thumping around.



Just as Lucy is ready to flee the room, the night sounds get even LOUDER...

Dr Helena Chong tells Al and Scarlett about the possibility of poltergeists on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Suddenly, Lucy feels a constriction, like a hand to her throat.



As she tries to escape, Lucy trips and is knocked unconscious...



Has Lucy really been attacked by a malevolent force?



Or is something else going on?



Determined to get some answers, Al decides to visit Lucy's haunted house at night...

Scarlett and Al investigate Lucy's claims she was attacked by a SUPERNATURAL presence on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

