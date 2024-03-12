Doctors spoilers: Al and Scarlett investigate a HAUNTED HOUSE!
Airs Thursday 21 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has launched his own podcast, investigating real-life medical mysteries on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Unfortunately, Al's new project didn't get off to a good start when the participants in the first episode asked him not to release the episode!
However, Al is ready to try again and interviews surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), for the next episode of The Doctective.
Scarlett reckons she has a possible SUPERNATURAL medical mystery for Al to solve!
Scarlett tells Al about a patient, Lucy Morris (Sasha Desouza-Willock).
Lucy required a VPAS visit because she had become vulnerable after having an abortion with complications.
But there were also concerns over Lucy's mental health.
When Scarlett visited Lucy at the house where she was staying, a pale and tired Lucy told her that the house is... HAUNTED!
Dr Helena Chong (Tina Chiang, who plays Sister Peter on the BBC's Sister Boniface Mysteries) joins Al and Scarlett on the podcast.
Helena is one of the founders of the Paxton Institute Of Parapsychology.
She explains that what Lucy might have been experiencing is... a poltergeist!
Lucy is too afraid to fall asleep.
She believes she can hear the ghost scraping and thumping around.
Just as Lucy is ready to flee the room, the night sounds get even LOUDER...
Suddenly, Lucy feels a constriction, like a hand to her throat.
As she tries to escape, Lucy trips and is knocked unconscious...
Has Lucy really been attacked by a malevolent force?
Or is something else going on?
Determined to get some answers, Al decides to visit Lucy's haunted house at night...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.