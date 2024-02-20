Doctors spoilers: Al launches his new PODCAST!

Al finds a real-life medical MYSTERY to solve when he launches his new podcast on today's episode of Doctors!

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is launching his NEW podcast on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The GP is the host of "The Doctective" - a podcast investigating unsolved medical mysteries!



But Al still has his day job to focus on at The Mill.



During an appointment with Janet Richer (Kezia Burrows), Al discovers that his patient is planning to divorce her husband, Marcus (Neil Grainger).



Al remembers seeing Marcus before Covid, when he was experiencing lots of illness.



But he stopped coming to the surgery before Al could offer a proper diagnosis.



Al is alarmed when Janet reveals that Marcus has been getting a LOT worse lately.



Will Al agree to visit Marcus at home?

Al's curiosity gets the better of him and he decides to go and see Marcus for himself.



But Al's in for a SHOCK when he discovers that Marcus is now living in the basement of the couple's home... to protect himself from ALL technology!



Suddenly, Al realises that he has found the perfect case to feature on the first episode of his podcast!



Marcus is convinced that Electromagnetic Field radiation and mobile phone technology 5G is making him ill.



Al cannot deny that Marcus does look unwell.



However, the case takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Ginny Kingston (Amy Rhiannon Worth).



Ginny claims to be a wellness guru and Marcus is one of her paying clients.



But why are things so tense between Janet and Ginny?



Al decides to investigate the mystery and try to find out WHAT is really wrong with Marcus.



Is 5G really making Marcus unwell?

