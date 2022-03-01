'Doctors' spoilers: Asif Mehta is in CRISIS...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has been counselling troubled patient, Asif Mehta (Raj Paul) on Doctors (1:45pm/7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jimmi was worried about taking on Asif for counselling so soon after what happened to his previous patient, Tim Watkins.



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, is history about to repeat itself?



Asif is working with a student band, The Mathematicians, at his recording studio.



But things take a terrible turn when there's a bust-up between the band members... and they decide to split-up!



The band cancel the rest of their paid studio time with Asif.



Then he gets a call from his biggest client, cancelling a 10-day booking.



Asif is already struggling to stay afloat.



Suddenly feeling under pressure, Asif phones Jimmi at the surgery in CRISIS mode...

Princess makes an impression at The Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the fallout from the Sutton Vale takeover continues.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) vents to Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) about Emma Reid (Dido Miles) causing a commotion with the rest of the staff about the takeover.



Suddenly, everyone has questions about whether their current job roles will be changing and if they'll have a load of extra work to do.



Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to distance himself from all the drama at the surgery.



He happily takes new doctor, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) on a tour of The Mill.



She seems to like what she sees.



Luckily, Princess seems to fail to notice the frosty reception she gets from both Emma and surgery nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren)!

Hazeem plays matchmaker between musicians on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) unexpectedly finds himself offering love advice to some squabbling musicians.



Hazeem recognises keyboard player, Amy Beadon (Evie Rose Lane) and guitarist, Wes Corbett (Jamie Muscato, from the Channel 4 cyber thriller, The Undeclared War) as members of the student band, The Mathematicians.



Hazeem wonders if Amy and Wes are a couple.



It seems they are not... but Wes wouldn't mind if romance blossomed!



Hazeem has some advice for Wes.



But will it help him romance his bandmate, Amy?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.



The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.

