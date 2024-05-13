Doctors spoilers: Bear has some BAD NEWS for Sid...

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is starting to feel like three's a crowd on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bear and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) have always had a laugh together at their lad pad.



But now Sid's girlfriend, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis), has arrived on the scene and things are just not the same.



Bear was surprised when Sid recently referred to him as just his lodger, when Paige asked about their living arrangements at the house.



Soon after Sid and Paige arrive at work together, Bear finds Sid in the Minor Surgery Unit.



It's Sid's turn to be surprised when Bear unexpectedly announces he's planning to move out!



He thinks it's time to give Sid and Paige some space at the house.



Sid had no idea that Bear has been feeling pushed out by their relationship.



Will Bear really move out?

Sid is left reeling by some news from Bear on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) meets-up with an old friend, Freya Swan (Helen Hobson), for lunch.



The ladies haven't seen each other for three years!



But Freya is certainly curious about Zara's motives.



WHY has she invited Freya out to lunch after all this time?

Zara reunites with an old friend Freya on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) arrives to see grieving mum, Kelly Lane (Mia Austin), on a VPAS visit.



Kirsty interrupts an argument between Kelly and her mum, Siobhan Quentin (Kate Lock Gaminara).



Kirsty admits she overheard their argument and wonders what has caused tension between the two women.



Kelly confides in Kirsty that she'd like to arrange a funeral for her baby son who died.



Kelly has started making plans with Reverend Ray Mitchell (Jonathan Nyati) to say a proper goodbye.



But for some reason, Siobhan is not happy about the plans...

Kirsty tries to support grieving mum Kelly during a VPAS visit on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

A mum and daughter clash after a tragedy in the family on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer