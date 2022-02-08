'Doctors' spoilers: Can Al Haskey stop Jimmi from QUITTING?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) remains worried about his good buddy, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) after last week's dramatic events on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al takes the day off and unexpectedly visits Jimmi at home.



Jimmi is not in the mood for company and tries to send Al on his way.



However, Al can't be got rid of that easily and invites himself in!



Al volunteers to help Jimmi put together some flatpack furniture.



While the fellas are putting the furniture together, Al tries to find out how Jimmi is dealing with his feelings about what happened.



Jimmi clearly blames himself for the situation.



He surprises Al with the unexpected news that he has decided to QUIT his role as a counsellor at the Mill!



Can Al convince Jimmi he is not to blame and change his mind about quitting?

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is not particularly keen having Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) inexperienced nephew, Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) working on Reception at the surgery.



It's Karen's turn to do some training with Hazeem.



And she has a much more no-nonsense approach than fellow receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).



Karen is not impressed when she finds Hazeem processing some repeat prescriptions.



He is not allowed!



But it seems Valerie may have told Hazeem otherwise...



It's not long before Karen and Valerie get into an argument over Hazeem's training!



Hazeem feels terrible about being the cause of such trouble.



Can he hatch a plan to heal the fallout between Karen and Valerie?

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) hits the golf course for a round with former professional golfer, Barbara Hopkins (Felicity Dean).



Barbara wants to recruit Daniel to take part in a scheme to help underprivileged kids get ahead through golf.



Daniel becomes concerned when he notices Barbara is having difficulty gripping her golf club.



But she shuts down his concern and instead focuses on some love/hate flirting with greenkeeper, Robert Barnes (Neil Caple)!



It looks like Daniel is not the only one who has met his match in fiesty Barbara!

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.