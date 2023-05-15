Doctors spoilers: Can Jimmi Clay help a troubled student?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with a troubled student, Jay Davis (Francis Nunnery), on a standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jay grew up in the care system and now has attachment issues and problems forming new relationships.



Jimmi meets with Jay to discuss his issues and possible ways to move forward.



Jimmi discovers that Jay has a crush on one of his classmates, Beth Hull (Leah Gayer).



But is Jay ready to put his heart on the line and ask her out?

Jimmi and Al discuss medical matters on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

After his counselling session with Jimmi, Jay leaves to meet-up with his foster sister, Nadja Bartosz (Ema Cavolli).



Nadja seems overly protective of Jay.



How will she react to the news that he is planning to pluck-up the courage to ask out Beth?



Unfortunately, despite Jimmi's guidance, Jay's situation soon goes from bad to worse.



Jay stumbles over his words when he approaches Beth during a class at the University and the BIG moment doesn't quite go as planned...



As Jimmi continues his counselling sessions with Jay, he suggests that the student tries being more direct:



He’ll never know if he doesn’t ask.



But as Jay is leaving his latest appointment at The Mill, he gets a call from Nadja.



WHAT is she doing at Beth’s place?



Before Jay can find out more, he hears Beth scream in the background and the phone line goes dead...

Jay shares his troubles with Jimmi during a counselling session on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay confides in his foster sister Nadja on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer