Doctors spoilers: Can Jimmi Clay help a troubled student?
Airs Thursday 25 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with a troubled student, Jay Davis (Francis Nunnery), on a standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Jay grew up in the care system and now has attachment issues and problems forming new relationships.
Jimmi meets with Jay to discuss his issues and possible ways to move forward.
Jimmi discovers that Jay has a crush on one of his classmates, Beth Hull (Leah Gayer).
But is Jay ready to put his heart on the line and ask her out?
After his counselling session with Jimmi, Jay leaves to meet-up with his foster sister, Nadja Bartosz (Ema Cavolli).
Nadja seems overly protective of Jay.
How will she react to the news that he is planning to pluck-up the courage to ask out Beth?
Unfortunately, despite Jimmi's guidance, Jay's situation soon goes from bad to worse.
Jay stumbles over his words when he approaches Beth during a class at the University and the BIG moment doesn't quite go as planned...
As Jimmi continues his counselling sessions with Jay, he suggests that the student tries being more direct:
He’ll never know if he doesn’t ask.
But as Jay is leaving his latest appointment at The Mill, he gets a call from Nadja.
WHAT is she doing at Beth’s place?
Before Jay can find out more, he hears Beth scream in the background and the phone line goes dead...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.