'Doctors' spoilers: Daniel Granger exposes a loan shark!

In this standalone episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) takes centre stage.



The GP visits the University of Letherbridge to give a seminar for medical students.



Daniel makes an impression on student Sonia Okorie (Princess Khumalo), who is fascinated by his insights into the life of a GP.



After the seminar, Daniel can tell that Sonia has the right kind of instinct and passion for becoming the first point of contact for people with ailments.



Daniel listens to Sonia's viewpoint that all too often, doctors exist in a bubble that is very different to the everyday realities of the patients that they see.



Because of her background, Sonia shares how hard she has had to work to become one of the university's most promising medical students.



However, things are soon to take a terrible turn for Sonia...

Daniel meets a promising medical student, Sonia on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

When Daniel meets student Sonia again a few months later, she needs his help.



She is suffering from insomnia and is having terrible anxiety about money matters.



Unfortunately, it seems Sonia has been conned by a social-media influencer, Fiona Edusei (Denise Laniyan), posing as an MBA student.



Fiona persuades cash-strapped Sonia to borrow money from her for a business scheme.



Because of the high interest charge, Sonia has been left in massive debt...



Daniel is determined to help Sonia, since he is reminded of his own experience of going through debt while being a medical student.



But helping Sonia soon proves to be easier said than done...

Social media influencer Fiona cons student Sonia on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel's partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) warns him about getting too personally involved.



But Daniel is determined to do whatever he can to help and contacts policeman, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) for guidance.



However, the news is not good.



Rob reports that if there was no coercion or criminal misrepresentation, there's nothing the police can do.



So Daniel approaches Trish Harland (Laura Cairns), the Head of Student Services.



Can Trish help Daniel put a STOP to scheming Fiona lurking around the university campus preying on students like Sonia?



Can Trish, the Head of Student Services help Daniel on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.