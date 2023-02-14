Doctors spoilers: Dr Nina Bulsara wants to join The Mill!
Airs Monday 20 February 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Dr Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) sent the surgery staff into a spin, when she arrived at The Mill and announced she would soon be their NEW boss on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Nina may have got a bit ahead of herself.
Although the medic has been approached by Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), who thinks Nina would be a good fit for the surgery, she has yet to convince her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), about taking on Nina as a new business partner.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nina resigns from the medical board that she works for.
She is super-keen to start working at The Mill and making a difference on the front line again.
Nina states her case during a sitdown with Zara and Daniel.
But will Zara manage to convince doubting Daniel that Nina is the right woman for the job?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), wonder if it's the right time to tell their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), that they are splitting up.
Ollie has unexpectedly returned home after only recently going away to join the army.
Kirsty and Ollie wait for the right time to tell Ollie their news.
But in the meanwhile, Kirsty continues to wonder about the reason why Ollie doesn't want to go back to the army.
WHY has Ollie come home, hobbling about on a pair of crutches?
Kirsty is ready to phone his military training unit to find out more.
WHAT will Kirsty discover?
Elsewhere, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is intrigued, when he is approached by a true crime podcaster, Beth Brown (Katya Quist), to help solve a MYSTERY!
Beth needs Al's medical expertise for a case she is currently investigating for her podcast.
Al examines the case evidence and starts to enjoy playing detective.
After making a surprise discovery about the possible murder victim, Al takes Beth to meet his rare book expert friend, Jason Edwin (Michael Geary) aka Swamp Monster!
Can AL, Beth and the Swamp Monster crack this case?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
