Doctors spoilers: Dr Nina Bulsara wants to join The Mill!

Will Dr Nina Bulsara strike a deal with Zara and Daniel to become their new partner at the surgery on Doctors?

Dr Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) sent the surgery staff into a spin, when she arrived at The Mill and announced she would soon be their NEW boss on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Nina may have got a bit ahead of herself.



Although the medic has been approached by Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), who thinks Nina would be a good fit for the surgery, she has yet to convince her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), about taking on Nina as a new business partner.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nina resigns from the medical board that she works for.



She is super-keen to start working at The Mill and making a difference on the front line again.



Nina states her case during a sitdown with Zara and Daniel.



But will Zara manage to convince doubting Daniel that Nina is the right woman for the job?

Will Zara and Daniel celebrate a new partnership with Nina on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), wonder if it's the right time to tell their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), that they are splitting up.



Ollie has unexpectedly returned home after only recently going away to join the army.



Kirsty and Ollie wait for the right time to tell Ollie their news.



But in the meanwhile, Kirsty continues to wonder about the reason why Ollie doesn't want to go back to the army.



WHY has Ollie come home, hobbling about on a pair of crutches?



Kirsty is ready to phone his military training unit to find out more.



WHAT will Kirsty discover?

Kirsty and Rich are ready to tell Ollie the truth about their marriage breakdown on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is intrigued, when he is approached by a true crime podcaster, Beth Brown (Katya Quist), to help solve a MYSTERY!



Beth needs Al's medical expertise for a case she is currently investigating for her podcast.



Al examines the case evidence and starts to enjoy playing detective.



After making a surprise discovery about the possible murder victim, Al takes Beth to meet his rare book expert friend, Jason Edwin (Michael Geary) aka Swamp Monster!



Can AL, Beth and the Swamp Monster crack this case?

True crime podcaster Beth needs Al's medical expertise on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Al joins forces with Beth and Jason to help solve a mystery on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer