Doctors spoilers: FIGHT NIGHT for Nina Bulsara!
Airs Tuesday 20 June 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) is asked to help at a charity fight night on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
In the first episode of a TWO-PART story, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) takes great delight in winding-up Nina about what could be in store, and soon has her in a spin!
However, Al's not laughing for long, when he is asked to reprise his role as the Sarcastic Badger (from the recent Beechwalk performance) ... and step into the boxing ring on fight night!
Will he accept the challenge?
Meanwhile, even Nina's son, Suni (Rahul Arya), worries that she might not be up for the challenge.
Nina starts to worry that she is out of her depth swapping the surgery for a boxing club!
Can Baz Nathans (Matt Slack), who runs the boxing club, convince Nina to stick around for the event?
Meanwhile, Ree Nathans (Martha Godber) and her husband, Sam (Jamie Bacon), are hoping the charity boxing night will raise plenty of awareness for the Living Kidney Sharing Scheme.
Ree and Sam have a young daughter, Milly, on dialysis.
The couple are both willing to donate a kidney to help save their daughter's life.
But they are devastated when they discover that neither of them are a match.
Desperate to find a solution, they ask Sam's mum, Terri (Samantha Lane), if they can have permission for Sam's dad, Mick (Matt Selby), who has got dementia, to get tested...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.