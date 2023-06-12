Doctors spoilers: FIGHT NIGHT for Nina Bulsara!

Nina Bulsara finds herself caught-up in family conflict when she helps out at a charity boxing match on Doctors...

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) is asked to help at a charity fight night on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



In the first episode of a TWO-PART story, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) takes great delight in winding-up Nina about what could be in store, and soon has her in a spin!



However, Al's not laughing for long, when he is asked to reprise his role as the Sarcastic Badger (from the recent Beechwalk performance) ... and step into the boxing ring on fight night!



Will he accept the challenge?



Meanwhile, even Nina's son, Suni (Rahul Arya), worries that she might not be up for the challenge.



Nina starts to worry that she is out of her depth swapping the surgery for a boxing club!



Can Baz Nathans (Matt Slack), who runs the boxing club, convince Nina to stick around for the event?

Sam and Ree are desperate to find a kidney donor for their daughter on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

WHY is Sam's mum Teri so upset on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ree Nathans (Martha Godber) and her husband, Sam (Jamie Bacon), are hoping the charity boxing night will raise plenty of awareness for the Living Kidney Sharing Scheme.



Ree and Sam have a young daughter, Milly, on dialysis.



The couple are both willing to donate a kidney to help save their daughter's life.

But they are devastated when they discover that neither of them are a match.



Desperate to find a solution, they ask Sam's mum, Terri (Samantha Lane), if they can have permission for Sam's dad, Mick (Matt Selby), who has got dementia, to get tested...

Will Al get back into character as the Sarcastic Badger on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer