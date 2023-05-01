Doctors spoilers: Nina Bulsara has a plan to SAVE the Beechwalk!

Nina Bulsara reveals her BIG idea to save the Beechwalk... but will the surgery staff like what they hear on today's episode of Doctors?

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) is not giving-up without a FIGHT on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After her angry outburst at the council meeting about the proposed redevelopment of the Beechwalk area, Nina is determined to put a STOP to the council's plans.



Nina gathers the surgery staff and unveils her master plan to save the Beechwalk...



She wants them all to fully get behind the campaign and inspire the public by staging a promenade theatre play on the Beechwalk itself!



They'll all be taking part... playing animals!



Will Nina's plan bring out the thespian talent at The Mill?



Or will she have another battle on her hands, trying to win them around to go along with her plan?



Meanwhile, things remain frosty between Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), over her plan to play dirty, using the information she found out about a certain member of the council.

Will Luca and midwife Malika get on board with Nina's plan on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) finds an asthma inhaler in Reception and questions whether it belongs to one of Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) patients.



Kirsty uses the moment to try and educate Al about how emissions from asthma inhalers contribute to the NHS carbon footprint.



Lazy GPs should not be prescribing inhalers that use greenhouse gases.



Needless to say, Al is not impressed by the lecture from receptionist Kirsty!



But then Kirsty goes and does something that makes things even worse...

Sid meets a lifesaving taxi-driver on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

While out with the Rapid Response Unit, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) finds taxi driver, Grant Sayles (Alun Raglan), attempting CPR on an unresponsive passenger, Maurice Dunne (Leslie Davidoff).



After an ambulance takes Maurice away, Grant discovers Maurice's wallet has fallen out in the back of the taxi.



The wallet is full of cash.



Earlier that day, Grant met with his estranged teenage son, Ewan (Giles Whorton), who needs some money to cover the rent on his flat.



Desperate to reconnect with his son, will Grant be tempted to STEAL the cash from Maurice?

Taxi driver Grant wants to reconnect with his son on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Grant resort to STEALING to help his son Ewan on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer