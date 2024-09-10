Doctors spoilers: Graham makes an OFFICIAL COMPLAINT against Luca!
Airs Wednesday 18 September 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) is not a fan of new surgery partner, Dr Graham Elton (Alex Avery), on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
And the feeling appears to be mutual as far as Graham is concerned, since he has already made snide remarks about nurse Luca's personal life.
But after teaming-up with receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) to cause a bit of mischief at Graham's expense, Luca manages to push his new boss too far...
After Luca has another dig at Graham about what happened during their one-to-one meeting, Graham SNAPS and announces he's going to make an official complaint against him!
Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is caught-in-the-middle after Graham makes a complaint.
However, he has no choice but to set-up a meditation hearing between Luca and Graham.
But will either Luca or Graham be prepared to back down and apologise for their behaviour?
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) meets a troubled teenage social influencer, Tululah Haverford (Kate Barrington).
Tululah's followers think she has the perfect life, but her reality is something different...
Something is going on at home and Tululah thinks she needs some kind of professional help.
However, Tululah's controlling mum, Elise (Rachel Pickup), just thinks she is acting out for attention.
Elise seems more concerned about what her fiance is going to think when he finds how his son, Aristotle Dellas (Matthew Mori), is being affected by Talulah's behaviour.
However, Talulah unexpectedly receives support from Ari, who encourages her to see a doctor.
She doesn't need her mum's permission...
WHAT will confused Talulah find out about herself during an appointment with Suni at the surgery?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.