Doctors spoilers: Graham makes an OFFICIAL COMPLAINT against Luca!

The working relationship between Luca and new boss Graham goes from bad to worse on Doctors...

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) is not a fan of new surgery partner, Dr Graham Elton (Alex Avery), on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

And the feeling appears to be mutual as far as Graham is concerned, since he has already made snide remarks about nurse Luca's personal life.



But after teaming-up with receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) to cause a bit of mischief at Graham's expense, Luca manages to push his new boss too far...



After Luca has another dig at Graham about what happened during their one-to-one meeting, Graham SNAPS and announces he's going to make an official complaint against him!



Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is caught-in-the-middle after Graham makes a complaint.



However, he has no choice but to set-up a meditation hearing between Luca and Graham.



But will either Luca or Graham be prepared to back down and apologise for their behaviour?



Graham and Luca have taken a disliking to each other on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) meets a troubled teenage social influencer, Tululah Haverford (Kate Barrington).



Tululah's followers think she has the perfect life, but her reality is something different...



Something is going on at home and Tululah thinks she needs some kind of professional help.

However, Tululah's controlling mum, Elise (Rachel Pickup), just thinks she is acting out for attention.



Elise seems more concerned about what her fiance is going to think when he finds how his son, Aristotle Dellas (Matthew Mori), is being affected by Talulah's behaviour.



However, Talulah unexpectedly receives support from Ari, who encourages her to see a doctor.



She doesn't need her mum's permission...



WHAT will confused Talulah find out about herself during an appointment with Suni at the surgery?



Suni meets with a troubled social media influencer on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Talulah's mum Elise is annoyed about her "teenage tantrums" on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer