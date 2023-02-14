Doctors spoilers: Luca McIntyre tells Jamie about his past...

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) appears to have got things back on track with Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati) after their previous misunderstandings on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Today, surgery nurse Luca is on board to help Jamie move into his new apartment.



The fellas head off in a van loaded with Jamie's belongings.



But then something alarming happens, leaving Jamie worried about whether Luca is OK...



When they stop at the side of the road, Jamie tries to find out what's going on with Luca.



Will Luca open-up to Jamie about events from his past?

Zara and Daniel welcome Nina to The Mill on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Dr Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) has signed on the dotted line and is ready to become the newest member of staff at The Mill.



As the gossip continues among the surgery team about bosses, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), taking on a new business partner, a staff meeting is scheduled to officially welcome Nina.



But Nina doesn't exactly arrive for her first day all smiles, as she complains about her journey into work being a disaster!



Let's hope this is not a bad omen of things to come...

Emma becomes concerned about a Campus security guard on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

John McArdle, who played Billy Corkhill during the 80s on Channel 4's classic soap, Brookside, guest stars on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



He plays Phil Griffiths, a security guard working at Letherbridge University.



Phil arrives to see Emma Reid (Dido Miles) at the Campus Surgery.



But he leaves annoyed when the GP is unable to prescribe him any medication without a proper diagnosis of his condition.



Phil's day goes from bad to worse, when he crosses with an angry student, Jacob Peel (Jake Simmance), and a whole lot of TROUBLE breaks-out on Campus.



Leading Phil to be struck by terrible chest pains...

A student stirs-up trouble for security guard Phil on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer