Doctors spoilers: PC Gareth Lewis wants to QUIT!

PC Gareth Lewis doesn't think he's cut-out for life as a policeman on the first episode of a DOUBLE-BILL of Dcotors...

PC Gareth Lewis (played by Samuel Morgan-Davies) is ready to QUIT his job at Letherbridge Police Station on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On the first episode of a DOUBLE-BILL of the BBC daytime drama, Gareth questions whether he's cut-out for the life of a policeman.



The young PC only started working at the Police Station last month.



But Gareth has already experienced some SHOCK crimes in the line of duty, which have left him shaken.



When Gareth arrives for his shift, he sees a flyer advertising Personal Trainer jobs.



He dials the number on the flyer and asks about applying...



Sergeant Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is taken aback when Gareth later hands in a resignation letter!



Rob wonders what's going on with Gareth, and why he would want to quit so soon after going through all his police training.



Rob asks trained counsellor, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), to check-in on Gareth.



But will Gareth open up to Jimmi about his struggles on the job?

Rob is surprised when Gareth wants to QUIT his job on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) returns to visit Hailey Dodds (Caoimhe Farren) and her daughter, Grace (Lacey Leigh Payne).



Valerie and surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), met the family last week.



Grace suffers with acute asthma and mum, Hailey, feels frustrated that the NHS are unable to prescribe a medication that could improve Grace's quality of life.



Hailey has a heart-to-heart with Valerie and reveals how hard it has been to keep Grace away from her school and friends.



They've been let down over treatmens and Hailey is feeling useless that she can't do anything to help her daughter.



Is there anything Valerie can do without giving Hailey and Grace false hope?

Valerie is moved when she hears about Grace's hopes and dreams for the future on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets with Danielle McElroy (Emma McMorrow) and her teenage daughter, Holly (Shoshana Jones).



Holly has been taking painkillers for stomach pain.



After examing Holly, Sid asks her for a urine sample.



Out in the Reception area, Holly anxiously tells her older brother, Josh (Connor Catchpole), that the urine test will reveal what's in her system.



Josh hisses at Holly to shut-up!



WHAT is going on with these two teenagers?

WHY has teenager Holly been suffering with stomach pains on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

