Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger makes an ALARMING discovery...

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) remains worried for his teenage daughter Izzie's (Bethan Moore) safety on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Daniel agreed to let Izzie sleepover at a friend's house.



But alarm bells started ringing for the dad, when it was the friend's older brother who came to pick-up Izzie.



After staying out all night, a drunken Izzie attempts to sneak back into the house.



But she is rumbled by Daniel, who has been anxiously waiting for her to return.



Izzie attempts to avoid Daniel's questions and refuses to tell him where she has been.



So a frustrated Daniel turns to work colleague, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) for help with monitoring Izzie's social media activity.



But while social media stalking his daughter, Daniel gets more than he bargained for...

Izzie gets busted by Daniel on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) helps receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), get ready to do her first VPAS visit.



Valerie and Scarlett meet Hailey Dodds (Caoimhe Farren, from the Channel 4 comedy series, Derry Girls) and her daughter, Grace (Lacey Leigh Payne), who suffers with acute asthma.



But Scarlett is outraged when she discovers there is a medication that can help Grace.



So why aren't Hailey and Grace able to get it?

Gareth arrests teenager Rory for arson on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

PC Gareth Lewis (Samuel Morgan-Davies) is on patrol when he arrests a teenage arsonist, Rory Morgan (Danny Murphy).



Rory is caught burning a scrapbook, some clothes and a plastic award in a metal bin down an alley.



Rory attempts to escape but Gareth gives Chase.



Rory refuses to speak to Gareth, as the young PC carts him off to Letherbridge Police Station on suspicion of arson and causing damage to public property.



Gareth manages to contact Rory's legal guardian, Jez Appleby (Nigel Pilkington, the voice of Percy in kids TV series, Thomas & Friends).



Jez arrives and charms everyone with tales about Gareth winning the "Star of Letherbridge" award.



But WHY was Rory burning Jez's belongings just before the arrest?

Gareth questions Rory and his legal guardian Jez on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

