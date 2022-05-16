Doctors spoilers: There's a paintball SHOOTOUT on today's episode!

Daniel Granger gets involved in the fallout from a paintball shootout on today's episode of Doctors!

But no, it's not actually the staff of The Mill involved, during another of their team building days.



The messy showdown involves a soon-to-be divorced couple:



Josh Tiverton (played by Tom Lorcan, who has previously appeared on TV series including Bridgerton, Gentleman Jack and Grantchester) and his wife, Lauren (Natasha Alderslade, who had a role in the Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller restaurant flick, Burnt).



The ex-couple can't seem to agree on the terms and conditions of their divorce settlement.



So now their shared belongings, including an exercise bike, microwave oven etc are up for grabs in a paintball battle.

The winner takes ALL!

Surgery GP, Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) unexpectedly finds himself involved in the fallout from the unusual divorce settlement...



Josh and Lauren decide to divide up their shared possessions through a game of paintball.



Each team member wears an image of the household object up for grabs.



Either Josh or Lauren win, depending on whether their team member survives until the end of the paint splattered game.



OR they manage to shoot the rival player or get shot in the process!



But WHY is Josh and Lauren's marriage coming to an end?



Are their differences irreconcilable?



As the ex-couple face-off for their paintball showdown, is there a chance Josh and Lauren can get over the issue that left their marriage on the rocks?



Or is Lauren about to make an unexpected, last-minute confession to Josh, that could change everything?



ALSO guest-starring in this standalone episode of Doctors is Benjamin Wilkinson (who can also currently be seen in the Netflix sci-fi adventure, The Adam Project, alongside Ryan Reynolds) as Josh and Lauren's friend, Miles Dryden.



