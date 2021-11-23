'Doctors' spoilers: Valerie Pitman goes wedding dress shopping!

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is super-excited about her plans to marry herself on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)... even if the rest of her work colleagues are still unsure about her BIG decision.



Valerie takes great pleasure in talking about her upcoming wedding to anyone who will listen... and it soon starts to grate on some at the surgery!



After a phonecall of complaint from Emma Reid (Dido Miles), midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) decides to distract Valerie and offers to take the surgery receptionist wedding dress shopping in Letherbridge.



Valerie is thrilled to try on various wedding dresses while Ruhma watches.



But Valerie gets downhearted when none of the wedding dresses are quite right.



Is the universe trying to send her a sign about sologamy (self-marriage)?

Ruhma goes wedding dress shopping with Valerie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) meets anxious 18-year-old patient, Conor Bradshaw (Jack O'Connor), who is worried he might have an STI.



At first, Conor refuses to let nurse Luca examine him.



However, after Luca manages to convince Conor to stick around for an examination, he discovers that Conor has had sex with a man for the first time.



When Luca confirms that there are signs of an STI, Conor panics that he has got HIV and is going to die...

Luca meets teenager Conor who fears he has HIV on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) meets a retired but dedicated protestor, Alice Eliott (Lin Blakely), after she manages to hit her thumb with a hammer.



Ouch!



Alice makes up an elaborate story about how she got injured and ignores Al's advice when he tries to discuss her health issues.



Alice refuses to settle into a quiet life of retirement.



In fact, Alice and her partner, Ruby Maynard (Sandy Walsh, who previously played Frances Marsden on Emmerdale), have always been dedicated protestors.



But now, Ruby wants Alice to sloooow down.



So she approaches Al and asks for his help in staging an intervention to try and convince Alice that there are other ways she can still fight the good fight!

Long-time protestor Alice isn't ready for retired life on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruby is worried about her partner Alice's health on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.