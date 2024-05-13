Doctors spoilers: WHO is Luca and Michelle's dinner guest?
Airs Monday 20 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) invites Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) over for dinner on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the co-worker's dinner plans are thrown off course by an unexpected guest...
When Michelle arrives at Emma Reid's house, where Luca is a lodger, she meets the latest Airbnb guest, Simon Anderson (Richard Lumsden).
While they are preparing the meal, Luca admits to Michelle that Simon is getting on his nerves and he wishes he could send him packing!
Michelle tells Luca off for being mean, especially after Simon hangs around in the kitchen with his cup of tea.
Maybe he's a bit lonely and is just looking for some company?
To Luca's surprise, Michelle invites Simon to join them for dinner!
But later, things take an alarming turn after Michelle accidentally sees a photo on Simon's phone that shocks her...
Just WHO have Luca and Michelle sat down to dinner with?
At the Police Station, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are interrupted by the sound of a LOUD crash!
WHAT is going on?
Rob goes to investigate and then returns in need of Jimmi's help, who is on an FME shift.
PC Ryan Martin (Miles Mitchell, who previously played healthcare assistant, Alex Duval on Holby City) needs medical attention.
While Jimmi attends to the young copper's injuries, will Ryan open up and reveal the reason he got so angry and lashed out?
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) has plans to meet Jimmi for an after work drink at the Icon.
But instead, Al bumps into their surgery colleague, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).
Al is not really in the mood as Sid starts to talk about his relationship with surgery receptionist, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis).
Sid is wondering what's next after finding out that Paige has told her friends that he is "marriage material"!
Al had been hoping to make a hasty EXIT!
Will he have no choice but to stick around and give lovesick Sid some relationship advice?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.