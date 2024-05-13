Doctors spoilers: WHO is Luca and Michelle's dinner guest?

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) invites Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) over for dinner on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the co-worker's dinner plans are thrown off course by an unexpected guest...



When Michelle arrives at Emma Reid's house, where Luca is a lodger, she meets the latest Airbnb guest, Simon Anderson (Richard Lumsden).



While they are preparing the meal, Luca admits to Michelle that Simon is getting on his nerves and he wishes he could send him packing!



Michelle tells Luca off for being mean, especially after Simon hangs around in the kitchen with his cup of tea.



Maybe he's a bit lonely and is just looking for some company?



To Luca's surprise, Michelle invites Simon to join them for dinner!



But later, things take an alarming turn after Michelle accidentally sees a photo on Simon's phone that shocks her...



Just WHO have Luca and Michelle sat down to dinner with?

WHAT does Airbnb guest Simon have to hide on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

At the Police Station, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are interrupted by the sound of a LOUD crash!



WHAT is going on?



Rob goes to investigate and then returns in need of Jimmi's help, who is on an FME shift.



PC Ryan Martin (Miles Mitchell, who previously played healthcare assistant, Alex Duval on Holby City) needs medical attention.



While Jimmi attends to the young copper's injuries, will Ryan open up and reveal the reason he got so angry and lashed out?

WHY does policeman Ryan lose his cool at the Police Station on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) has plans to meet Jimmi for an after work drink at the Icon.



But instead, Al bumps into their surgery colleague, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



Al is not really in the mood as Sid starts to talk about his relationship with surgery receptionist, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis).



Sid is wondering what's next after finding out that Paige has told her friends that he is "marriage material"!



Al had been hoping to make a hasty EXIT!



Will he have no choice but to stick around and give lovesick Sid some relationship advice?

Al is stuck listening to Sid go on about girlfriend Paige on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer