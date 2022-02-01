'Doctors' spoilers: WHY does Jimmi Clay feel guilty?

All is not well with Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Jimmi appears distracted by a voicemail left by his counselling patient, Tim Watkins.



At the surgery, Jimmi ignores receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).



Valerie complains to Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) about Jimmi's moody behaviour.



So Al tries to lighten things up in the staff room by telling Jimmi all about his encounter with an annoying consultant.



But Al is thrown when Jimmi barely acknowledges him.



WHAT is going on?



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is also worried about Jimmi.



But she has some information for Al that could explain the situation.



Al is determined to help out his good buddy, Jimmi.



But Jimmi remains distracted and asks Al to leave him alone...

Zara hangs out with her super-glam friend Davinia at a fashion show on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is clearly thrilled to have her old school friend, Davinia Hargrove (Clare Wille) in Letherbridge.



Zara gets glammed-up to join Davinia at a fashion show.



The pair waste no time in getting started on the FREE champagne!



Back at Zara's house later that night, Zara and Davinia have a heart-to-heart.



A drunk Davinia admits she doesn't have many friends and Zara promises to be there for her.



When Zara's partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) arrives home, Davinia gives him an admiring glance!

Luca's patient Shona announces she is soon going to die on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) finds himself caught in the middle between two squabbling sisters, Marie (Portia Booroff) and Shona Gregory (Stephanie Fayerman).



Surgery nurse Luca provides medical attention to Shona.



But both Luca and Marie are alarmed when grumpy Shona announces that today is the day she is going to DIE!



Story of the Day Billing: Luca deals with a patient who has seen the angel of death.

Luca can't see any reason why Shona's health would put her at risk.



But she claims she saw the angel of death last night!

Marie laughs off her sister Shona's claims about death on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.