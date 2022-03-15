'Doctors' spoilers: Will Emma Reid accept some help?

Emma Reid is discharged from hospital and determined to get back on her feet on Doctors

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is proving to be a tricky patient on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, the GP is discharged from hospital and returns home after her unfortunate accident on her birthday.



But the normally independent Emma is not enjoying having physio therapist, Magda Nowak (Maya Barcot) on her case.



Magda continues to push Emma hard to get back on her feet.



Emma's housemate and work colleague, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is amused by the constant bickering between the ladies.



Luca tries to get Emma to accept that she's going to need help with her recovery.



But when Emma starts to haul herself upstairs to the bathroom by a backwards bum shuffle, it's clear the stubborn medic isn't ready to give up all her independence!

WHAT is Hazeem hiding on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) has a secret... and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is determined to find out what it is!



Karen wonders why Hazeem hasn't arrived for his usual duties on Reception.



She asks Hazeem's auntie, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) if she has seen her nephew.



But Ruhma has been led to believe that Hazeem has the morning off work.



However, Karen immediately knows that is a LIE!



When Hazeem eventually arrives at the Mill two hours later, Karen confronts him about his lie to Ruhma.



WHAT has Hazeem been up to?

Al makes a worrying discovery about patient Heidi on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Beth Cordingly, who played Sara Warrington on Channel 5 soap, Family Affairs and PC Kerry Young on ITV's The Bill, guest stars on today's episode.



She plays patient, Heidi Sitwell, who arrives at Sutton Vale hoping to see Dr Ashdown.



Heidi discovers that it's all-change at the surgery and makes a hasty exit.



Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is not impressed when he overhears Heidi tell her mum, Peggy (Louise Templeton) that she didn't stick around for her appointment because she didn't feel comfortable talking to new lead GP, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



Daniel takes Al to task.



Did Al even bother to check Heidi's medical notes before she left.



Al is annoyed by Daniel's bossy attitude.



However, when he does get around to checking Heidi's notes, he reads some information that clearly concerns him...

Beth Cordingly (Family Affairs, The Bill) guest stars on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.