Doctors spoilers: Will Emma Reid drop her complaint against DS Cassidy?
Airs Wednesday 14 December 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is not impressed after her latest confrontation with DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Emma has to work with Cassidy while she is on shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at Letherbridge Police Station.
But the GP certainly doesn't approve of Cassidy's methods of Police work.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Cassidy tries to justify what he has done, in an attempt to get accused rapist, Nicholas Thorne, convicted.
However, Cassidy's plea for understanding is not enough to convince Emma to drop the OFFICIAL complaint she has made against him...
Emma is forced to tell Melissa that Thorne won’t be charged for the rape
Meanwhile, Emma is left with the task of breaking some bad news to rape victim, Melissa Grant (Larner Wallace-Taylor)...
Back at The Mill, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is busy trying to dodge questions from surgery boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about the infamous asthma medication prescription.
But for how long can Al protect the REAL guilty culprit, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), from being found out for forging the prescription under Al's name?
Meanwhile, Valerie fears time is running out before she is rumbled and throws herself into the preparations for the surgery Christmas party as a distraction.
Everyone is impressed by Valerie's party planning efforts.
But secretly, Valerie is afraid this could be her final Christmas celebration at The Mill...
Meanwhile, Daniel Granger's (Matthew Chambers) problems continue on the home front.
Daniel tries his best to support his teenage daughter, Izzie (Bethan Moore), who is convinced her boyfriend, Lee, has been cheating on her...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.