Doctors spoilers: Will Emma Reid drop her complaint against DS Cassidy?

Emma Reid is confronted by DS Cassidy following her official complaint about his bad behaviour on Doctors...

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is not impressed after her latest confrontation with DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Emma has to work with Cassidy while she is on shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at Letherbridge Police Station.



But the GP certainly doesn't approve of Cassidy's methods of Police work.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Cassidy tries to justify what he has done, in an attempt to get accused rapist, Nicholas Thorne, convicted.



However, Cassidy's plea for understanding is not enough to convince Emma to drop the OFFICIAL complaint she has made against him...



Emma is forced to tell Melissa that Thorne won’t be charged for the rape



Meanwhile, Emma is left with the task of breaking some bad news to rape victim, Melissa Grant (Larner Wallace-Taylor)...



Valerie keeps herself busy organising the Christmas party on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is busy trying to dodge questions from surgery boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about the infamous asthma medication prescription.



But for how long can Al protect the REAL guilty culprit, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), from being found out for forging the prescription under Al's name?



Meanwhile, Valerie fears time is running out before she is rumbled and throws herself into the preparations for the surgery Christmas party as a distraction.



Everyone is impressed by Valerie's party planning efforts.



But secretly, Valerie is afraid this could be her final Christmas celebration at The Mill...

It looks like this will be Princess's first... and LAST Christmas at The Mill on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

WHY do Bear, Daniel and Zara suddenly look so worried on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger's (Matthew Chambers) problems continue on the home front.



Daniel tries his best to support his teenage daughter, Izzie (Bethan Moore), who is convinced her boyfriend, Lee, has been cheating on her...

Daniel tries to cheer-up his daughter Izzie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)