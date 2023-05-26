Doctors spoilers: Will Zara Carmichael shutdown FLIRTY student Miles?
Airs Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has got an admirer in medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Miles once again insists on escorting new University lecturer, Zara, to her class.
It's clear that his interest in Zara is growing...
In class, Miles tries to help Zara with a technical issue and flirts with her.
Classmate Chloe Fisher (Martha Breen) teases Miles about his crush on Zara.
But when Miles continues to make flirty remarks during the lecture, will Zara have no choice but to give him a warning about his inappropriate behaviour?
Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is still feeling down-in-the-dumps after what happened between her and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).
Has Emma and Rob's long-time friendship been ruined?
While things remain awkward on the homefront, Rob finally takes a step to dealing with his grief after the recent death of his wife, Karen.
Rob arranges an appointment to see his counsellor, Charita Sharma (Maya Saroya).
Will it help Rob move forward and also resolve things with Emma?
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) loves stuff to do with sci-fi and the supernatural.
So the GP is intrigued when teenager Jordan Hanigan (Ben Greenhough) becomes convinced his sister, Meela (Kelcie Atkinson), has some SUPERNATURAL symptoms!
Jordan is shocked when he catches Meela eating raw meat from the fridge.
Yuck!
Then he notices a rash on Meela's arm and bleeding around her fingernails.
After Jordan shares his far-out theory, will Al manage to get to the bottom of WHAT is going on?
Doctors continues Tuesday to Thursday this week at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.