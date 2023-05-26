Doctors spoilers: Will Zara Carmichael shutdown FLIRTY student Miles?

Is it time for Zara Carmichael to confront medical student Miles about his flirty behaviour on Doctors?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has got an admirer in medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), on Doctors.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Miles once again insists on escorting new University lecturer, Zara, to her class.



It's clear that his interest in Zara is growing...



In class, Miles tries to help Zara with a technical issue and flirts with her.



Classmate Chloe Fisher (Martha Breen) teases Miles about his crush on Zara.



But when Miles continues to make flirty remarks during the lecture, will Zara have no choice but to give him a warning about his inappropriate behaviour?

Miles continues to flirt with Zara on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is still feeling down-in-the-dumps after what happened between her and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).



Has Emma and Rob's long-time friendship been ruined?



While things remain awkward on the homefront, Rob finally takes a step to dealing with his grief after the recent death of his wife, Karen.



Rob arranges an appointment to see his counsellor, Charita Sharma (Maya Saroya).



Will it help Rob move forward and also resolve things with Emma?

Emma talks to Luca about the situation with Rob on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) loves stuff to do with sci-fi and the supernatural.



So the GP is intrigued when teenager Jordan Hanigan (Ben Greenhough) becomes convinced his sister, Meela (Kelcie Atkinson), has some SUPERNATURAL symptoms!



Jordan is shocked when he catches Meela eating raw meat from the fridge.



Yuck!



Then he notices a rash on Meela's arm and bleeding around her fingernails.



After Jordan shares his far-out theory, will Al manage to get to the bottom of WHAT is going on?

Carol (played by Jessica Hall) is alarmed by some news about her teenage daughter Meela on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Tuesday to Thursday this week at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer