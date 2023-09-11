Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael confronts Daniel...
Airs Monday 18 September 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
The tension continues between Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her long-time partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
After the SHOCK events last week on the BBC daytime drama, Daniel and Zara are worried about the effect on their son, Joe (Oliver Falconer).
When Zara drives Joe to school, she tries to get him to open up to her about what has happened.
But Zara is left even more alarmed when Joe lets slip that Daniel got pulled over and breathalysed by the Police while they were on their way to the hospital!
How will Zara react to the discovery that Daniel possibly put their son in danger with his irresponsible behaviour?
Everyone at The Mill is reeling after what's happened.
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) has a theory about WHO could be responsible...
Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) wonder if they should reach out to Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) mum, Eve...
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is still distracted by the way his night out with girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen).
But business manager Bear is left feeling guilty about worrying about his own personal problems, when everyone around him is so upset...
At the Campus Surgery, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) checks over Derek Whitaker (Gary Lilburn, who is short of breath.
However, during the consultation Derek makes a SHOCK confession leaving Suni alarmed...
Suni reckons the Police need to get involved.
But the consultation is interrupted by an angry Jake Davis (Haroun Al Jeddal).
Jake accuses Derek and his associate, Gerry Cooper (Marilyn Cutts), of stealing something that belongs to him.
And Jake wants it back... OR ELSE!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.