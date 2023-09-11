Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael confronts Daniel...

Zara Carmichael is not happy after she finds out Daniel got breathalysed by the Police on Doctors...

The tension continues between Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her long-time partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



After the SHOCK events last week on the BBC daytime drama, Daniel and Zara are worried about the effect on their son, Joe (Oliver Falconer).



When Zara drives Joe to school, she tries to get him to open up to her about what has happened.



But Zara is left even more alarmed when Joe lets slip that Daniel got pulled over and breathalysed by the Police while they were on their way to the hospital!



How will Zara react to the discovery that Daniel possibly put their son in danger with his irresponsible behaviour?

Joe lets slip about his dad Daniel's encounter with the Police on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Everyone at The Mill is reeling after what's happened.



Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) has a theory about WHO could be responsible...



Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) wonder if they should reach out to Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) mum, Eve...



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is still distracted by the way his night out with girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen).



But business manager Bear is left feeling guilty about worrying about his own personal problems, when everyone around him is so upset...

Emma and Jimmi discuss what happened at The Mill on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

At the Campus Surgery, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) checks over Derek Whitaker (Gary Lilburn, who is short of breath.



However, during the consultation Derek makes a SHOCK confession leaving Suni alarmed...



Suni reckons the Police need to get involved.



But the consultation is interrupted by an angry Jake Davis (Haroun Al Jeddal).



Jake accuses Derek and his associate, Gerry Cooper (Marilyn Cutts), of stealing something that belongs to him.



And Jake wants it back... OR ELSE!

WHAT is Gerry up to on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT has Derek done to get on the WRONG side of Jake on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

