'Doctors' spoilers: Zara Carmichael INVESTIGATES...

Zara Carmichael is determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Makeda on Doctors...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is alarmed to hear the news about Makeda Sylvester's (Angela Wynter) collapse and EMERGENCY hospital dash on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Makeda is now on a ventilator as medics scramble to find out what's wrong with her.



But since Zara saw Makeda as a surgery patient at the Mill just a few weeks ago, she now feels a personal responsibility to find out what's going on.



While Makeda's worried son Bear (Dex Lee) keeps an anxious vigil at her hospital bedside, willing his mum to regain consciousness, Zara is on a quest to find out the truth...



What happened about the sigmoidoscopy that Makeda was meant to have at St Phil's?



How has she now ended up in a critical state in hospital?

Bear is anxiously waiting for his mum Makeda to wake-up at the hospital on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is still hero-of-the-hour after the video of him confronting fly-tipper builder Jase went viral on social media.



However, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is worried that Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) workplace jokes at Daniel's expense are badly timed with what Bear is going through.



Will Bear manage to see the funny side?



But Al appears to be up to more mischief when he invites surgery nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to the pub to meet his previous online admirer, Keith 'Starbuck' Dursley (played by comedian Rufus Hound).



Is Al secretly trying to matchmake between Luca and Keith?

Carl is suspicious when a stranger Richard starts asking questions about his teenage son Jack on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) finds herself involved when a grieving dad Richard Waters (Christopher Larkin) takes an interest in the teenage lad who was the recipient of his late son's heart.



Carl Turner (Max Dowler) is suspicious and protective when Richard comes looking for Carl's teenage son, Jack (James Cartmell) and asks after the teenager's health.



WHY is this stranger asking personal questions about Carl's son?



Carl is in for a surprise when Richard reveals he is Theo's dad, the boy whose heart was donated to Jack to keep him alive.



But how much of a part does Richard now want to play in Carl and Jack's lives?

Heart transplant patient Jack clashes with his dad Carl on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.