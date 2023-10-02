Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael is off to NEW YORK!

Zara Carmichael books a last-minute break to the Big Apple... but SOMEONE is not happy about her travel plans on today's episode of Doctors!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has had a LOT of drama to deal with on the home front lately on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara was unable to forgive her long-time partner, Daniel Granger, after two drink-driving incidents which risked the life of the couple's young son, Joe.



As everyone at The Mill attempts to adjust to the aftermath of THAT recent staff meeting, Zara decides she just needs to get away from it all.



Meanwhile, Zara's practice partner, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters), is trying to manage the surgery staff rotations.



So she's not best pleased when Zara announces that she's flying off to New York!



Nina can't believe Zara is just going to leave her in the lurch like that.



But Zara's mind is made-up.



She's OFF!



Will Nina now be left alone to deal with all the drama at The Mill?

Nina is left fuming after Zara announces her last-minute travel plans on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, there's chaos at Letherbridge University, as a nasty sickness bug strikes on Campus.



No one knows what has caused it but LOTS of students are falling ill.



Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) reckons it could be food related, but needs to investigate to find out more.



Luckily for Suni, surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is on hand to help with the many cases of sick students.



As Suni and Scarlett find themselves teaming-up again to help with another emergency medical situation, Suni continues to be impressed by Scarlett.

Scarlett and Suni team-up again on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has a routine appointment to see Olivia Dean (Catrin Stewart) and her partner, Ben Rinsler (Mateo Oxley).



Olivia is 37 weeks pregnant.



But for some reason, the mum-to-be doesn't seem very happy.



Ruhma soon discovers that Olivia and Ben are hiding a secret sadness about their baby...



Something has happened and it's the worst situation they can possibly imagine...



Olivia is angry and upset and blames herself for what has happened...

Olivia and Ben are devastated about what has happened on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play