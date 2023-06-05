Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael is UNDER INVESTIGATION!
Airs Tuesday 13 June 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is is in for a SHOCK when she is called into see Professor Abid Anwar (Sartaj Garewal) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
The trouble starts when medical student, Chloe Fisher (Martha Breen), uploads another teasing post on social media about University lecturer, Zara.
Chloe's classmate, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), is alarmed and demands she take the post down and STOP spreading lies around Campus.
However, the damage is already done when the rumours reach Professor Anwar...
Professor Anwar, who originally interviewed Zara for the lecturer job, warns her that there will be an investigation into the rumours and speculation going around.
Will Zara's job at the University of Letherbridge be short-lived?
Things are going from strength-to-strength between Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and his new girlfriend, PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen).
Bear decides to take Claudia on a date... but he won't tell her WHERE they're going.
When they arrive at their destination, ALL is revealed...
But will Claudia go along with Bear's daredevil plans?
Transphobia rears its ugly head at The Mill.
Ness Amir (Eden Jodie) visits the surgery to see nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), for a progestrogen hormone injection.
But she is harrassed by another patient, Tim Small (Jason Furnival, who has previously appeared on episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale).
Tim is convinced Ness is trans and accuses her of using the ''wrong'' toilets at the practice.
He's also annoyed that Ness was seen before him.
To prove his point, Tim publicly humiliates Ness before fleeing the scene...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.