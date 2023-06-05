Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael is UNDER INVESTIGATION!

Will Zara Carmichael find her job on the line when she is summoned to see Professor Anwar on Doctors...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is is in for a SHOCK when she is called into see Professor Abid Anwar (Sartaj Garewal) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The trouble starts when medical student, Chloe Fisher (Martha Breen), uploads another teasing post on social media about University lecturer, Zara.



Chloe's classmate, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), is alarmed and demands she take the post down and STOP spreading lies around Campus.



However, the damage is already done when the rumours reach Professor Anwar...



Professor Anwar, who originally interviewed Zara for the lecturer job, warns her that there will be an investigation into the rumours and speculation going around.



Will Zara's job at the University of Letherbridge be short-lived?

Chloe continues to spread career damaging rumours about Zara on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Things are going from strength-to-strength between Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and his new girlfriend, PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen).



Bear decides to take Claudia on a date... but he won't tell her WHERE they're going.



When they arrive at their destination, ALL is revealed...



But will Claudia go along with Bear's daredevil plans?

Bear has a SURPRISE for girlfriend Claudia on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Transphobia rears its ugly head at The Mill.



Ness Amir (Eden Jodie) visits the surgery to see nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), for a progestrogen hormone injection.



But she is harrassed by another patient, Tim Small (Jason Furnival, who has previously appeared on episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale).



Tim is convinced Ness is trans and accuses her of using the ''wrong'' toilets at the practice.



He's also annoyed that Ness was seen before him.



To prove his point, Tim publicly humiliates Ness before fleeing the scene...

Will Ness stand-up to a transphobic patient on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Tim harrasses another patient over their gender on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer