EastEnders spoilers: A devastating secret tears Suki and Eve apart?

A huge secret threatens Suki and Eve's relationship in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Knowing that it would devastate Eve if she knew the truth, Suki begs her family to keep quiet about her and Nish’s blessing so she can tell Eve herself. But if Suki was hoping that she could explain her way out of what has happened without letting on she has been keeping what happened the night Keanu died a secret, she is very much mistaken.

As the family sits down for dinner it isn't long before Avani blows the secret, leaving Eve reeling that her girlfriend has been getting cosy with her evil ex-husband while she has been away. Of course, Eve doesn't know why Suki was forced to play happy families with Nish and doesn’t buy Suki’s attempts to explain herself.

Needing space to get her head around what she has discovered, Eve heads to The Vic, but things are about to get a whole lot worse.

Eve thinks Avani is joking about Nish and Suki... (Image credit: BBC)

Far from happy to see his ex in Walford, Teddy demands to know why Nicola has turned up. However, it seems she has genuine reasons for being in Albert Square when she retorts that she got a tip-off about Harry’s arrest and is here to help.

Nicola’s first order of business is to get to the bottom of Penny’s involvement in Harry’s arrest, is Penny about to make herself a new enemy?

As the pressure mounts, Jack demands to know what Penny said to the Mitchells and the pair soon end up in a huge fight. Before long, Nicola is making waves across Walford so Teddy decides to weaponize a big secret about her recent past. But what dirt does he have on her?

Jack and Penny argue. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Junior is sad that his son Xavier won’t be coming to George and Elaine’s wedding, so Gina tries to cheer him up by coming up with a game.

Gina says that if she can get a date for the wedding in the next 24 hours, Junior has to bring his mystery girlfriend as his plus one... how is Junior going to get out of this one?

Sharon wants to know what is going on with Phil. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sharon tries to get Phil to see sense about the sale of Peggy’s, wondering if he really wants to get rid of the place and why he is stalling so much.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.