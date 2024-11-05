EastEnders spoilers: A devastating secret tears Suki and Eve apart?
Airs at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, November 12 2024 on BBC One.
A huge secret threatens Suki and Eve's relationship in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
Knowing that it would devastate Eve if she knew the truth, Suki begs her family to keep quiet about her and Nish’s blessing so she can tell Eve herself. But if Suki was hoping that she could explain her way out of what has happened without letting on she has been keeping what happened the night Keanu died a secret, she is very much mistaken.
As the family sits down for dinner it isn't long before Avani blows the secret, leaving Eve reeling that her girlfriend has been getting cosy with her evil ex-husband while she has been away. Of course, Eve doesn't know why Suki was forced to play happy families with Nish and doesn’t buy Suki’s attempts to explain herself.
Needing space to get her head around what she has discovered, Eve heads to The Vic, but things are about to get a whole lot worse.
Far from happy to see his ex in Walford, Teddy demands to know why Nicola has turned up. However, it seems she has genuine reasons for being in Albert Square when she retorts that she got a tip-off about Harry’s arrest and is here to help.
Nicola’s first order of business is to get to the bottom of Penny’s involvement in Harry’s arrest, is Penny about to make herself a new enemy?
As the pressure mounts, Jack demands to know what Penny said to the Mitchells and the pair soon end up in a huge fight. Before long, Nicola is making waves across Walford so Teddy decides to weaponize a big secret about her recent past. But what dirt does he have on her?
Elsewhere, Junior is sad that his son Xavier won’t be coming to George and Elaine’s wedding, so Gina tries to cheer him up by coming up with a game.
Gina says that if she can get a date for the wedding in the next 24 hours, Junior has to bring his mystery girlfriend as his plus one... how is Junior going to get out of this one?
Meanwhile, Sharon tries to get Phil to see sense about the sale of Peggy’s, wondering if he really wants to get rid of the place and why he is stalling so much.
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.