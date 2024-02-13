EastEnders spoilers: A distraught Chelsea Fox BEGS for help!

Chelsea Fox rallies the locals to help her track down Denise Fox.

Chelsea Fox is determined to find her missing mum in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Chelsea Fox is horrified after discovering that her manic mum Denise Fox has fled the Square with stepdaughter Amy Mitchell trapped in the car with her!

After Denise's stepson Ricky Branning raised the alarm, they got word that Denise had abandoned Amy and the car and fled into the woods.

When word begins to spread about what's happened, the residents get together to coordinate a search party.

After talking to the volunteers in The Vic, Chelsea has a tense conversation with Linda Carter's son Johnny Carter about the recent goings on with Denise.

Linda Carter shares her fears with son Johnny Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Trying to get to the bottom of what has set her mum off on such a destructive path, Chelsea starts asking Johnny some awkward questions.

Linda Carter is getting more and more rattled by Chelsea's comments, terrified that everything will come out about the events of Christmas, where she killed Keanu Taylor and helped to bury his body under the floor of the cafe.

It seems like despite the efforts of the six conspirators, every week the killer secret is close to being exposed!

Suki Panesar has been trying to manage the situation with Stacey Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is good at keeping her cool but she's had suspicious ex Nish Panesar sniffing around wanting answers about what happened at Christmas.

Now she's worried that with Denise on the loose somewhere in the woods and an alcoholic Linda close to breaking point, their secret is about to be blown wide open.

Insisting she's going to find a way out of the situation for all of them, Suki tells Stacey Slater that the five of them need to rally round Denise and look after her in shifts, if that's what it takes to shut her up.

But is Suki's plan about to be DESTROYED?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.