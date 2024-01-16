EastEnders spoilers: Nish Panesar DISCOVERS Suki's killer secret!

Nish Panesar terrifies Suki Panesar when he hints he knows what she's been up to.

Nish Panesar blackmails Suki Panesar over what happened at Christmas in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Nish Panesar is causing a big problem for the six women of Walford involved in his attack and Keanu Taylor's murder at Christmas.

The ladies have done the best to cover their tracks after Denise Fox smashed Nish over the head with a bottle of champagne as he was attacking and wife Suki Panesar, and Linda Carter stabbed Keanu in a bid to stop him strangling his wife Sharon Watts.

After an unconscious Nish was taken to hospital. The conspirators agreed to lie that Keanu attacked Nish then did a runner, whilst hoping that Keanu's body, buried in the burned out cafe, will never be found.

They know that it could be only a matter of time before Nish remembers something that could incriminate them. Given their subterfuge, Nish has guessed that they're not telling the whole truth about his attack and he's determined to find out the truth.

Nish Panesar overhears something he can use to his advantage. (Image credit: BBC)

When Nish hears estranged wife Suki Panesar having a whispered conversation with Linda Carter, his suspicions are aroused. Setting out to find out more, he gleans some tantalising information from Linda and later Denise.

In a bid to frighten Suki into revealing more, Nish tells her that his memory is returning and unless she signs over ALL of their businesses to him, he's going to the police.

Alarmed, Suki arranges to meet up with some of the women to talk things through. They all agree that Suki needs to give in to Nish's demands to protect their secret but will the decision put their freedom at risk?

Kim Fox pleads with Denise Fox to tell her what's wrong. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is concerned that her sister Denise seems to be spiralling. Not knowing the whole truth about what happened in the Queen Vic at Christmas, Kim assumes Denise has PTSD from witnessing Keanu attacking Nish.

When Kim brings it up, Denise is triggered by the mention of Christmas, as she's been unable to wash away the guilt of nearly killing Nish and covering up Keanu's murder from her conscience.

When a worried Kim tells Denise she's going to turn down the job on the cruise ship to support her, Denise is alarmed. Realising that if Kim's around, she might slip up and say something she shouldn't, Denise insists she'll be fine.

Denise claims that she's struggling with her fragile marriage to husband Jack Branning. There's been a serious rift in their relationship ever since Denise's nearly affair with Ravi Gulati and later Jack's betrayal with Stacey Slater.

Reassuring her sister that she's fine, Denise insists she's processing everything and Kim doesn't need her to stick around.

Dean Wicks has recently reconnected with daughter Jade Green. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Dean Wicks is delighted when daughter Jade Green decides to stay with him for a while as she's having problems with her mum Shabnam Masood.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.