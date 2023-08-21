EastEnders spoilers: Anna Knight and Gina take DRASTIC action!

Anna Knight and Gina Knight are enjoying their evening until everything goes pear shaped!

Anna Knight and Gina Knight are about to have their lives ripped apart in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Anna Knight and Gina Knight stare motionless at their long lost mum, as Cindy Beale tries to explain herself.

The girls haven't seen Cindy - who they think is called 'Rose' - for nine years, after she abandoned her family and disappeared without a trace.

Knowing that she's got a LOT of history to lay bare, Cindy starts to open up but the girls are so overwhelmed by the situation that they storm out of the pub.

Heading to Peggy's nightclub, they drown their sorrows in a bottle, but things soon start to get out of hand...

Back in the Vic, George Knight is worried about his daughters. He knows that Gina has gone off the rails with drugs and booze in the past as a way of dealing with being abandoned by her mother.

Fearing that the bombshell revelations have been too much, George heads out with Cindy to track them before Gina ends up taking things too far.

Can they get to the girls before Gina does something stupid?

Ian Beale has some explaining to do around the Square! (Image credit: BBC)

Ian Beale's return to Albert Square is not QUITE as explosive as the 'late' Cindy Beale's reappearance, but it's still set to stir the pot!

After Sharon Mitchell tried to murder Ian with a poisoned pasta carbonara in revenge for him letting her son Denny Rickman drown in a tragic boat accident, Ian did a runner.

The awful revelation that Ian had been keeping for such a long time also made him a sworn enemy of Sharon's ex Phil Mitchell.

The Walford hardman is NOT happy about Ian's return and Phil makes it perfectly clear that he wants Ian out of the Square - sooner rather than later!

Heading over to No.45, Ian reunites with mum Kathy Cotton, who is still in a spin after seeing Cindy come back from the dead.

Ian's about to land Kathy with yet another bombshell, however, when he reveals that Cindy is also the wife of George Knight!

Bobby Beale has been worried about Anna Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale's biggest fear may be about to come true, as he worries that his major crush, Anna Knight, will turn on him now that she knows that late Lucy Beale is her half-sister!

When Bobby was just a kid he accidentally killed Lucy in a childish rage, hitting her over the head with a jewellery box.

He's served his time and although Anna does know about the death, she's only just found out that she and Lucy are related!

After Anna goes out on the lash with sister Gina Knight in a bid to numb the shock of recent revelations, Bobby worries about her. He heads to Peggy's to see if she's okay but will she want to speak to him?

A kindly Freddie Slater does his best to comfort an upset Anna and he takes her to the chippy.

Could they do something they might regret?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.