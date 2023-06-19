EastEnders spoilers: Distraught Gina Knight goes AWOL after devastating news

Gina Knight spirals as she discovers the truth about her mum.

Gina Knight struggles to cope when she learns the truth about her missing mum in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Gina Knight decides that she's ready to know the truth about her mum after sister Anna Knight's failed attempt at telling her the bombshell secret.

Elaine Peacock delivers the devastating news to Gina. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

However, a concerned Anna covers and insists that it's nothing. Catching on to Anna's lies, Gina finally discovers what happened to her mum from her step-mum Elaine Peacock, who believes she deserves to know.

Unable to deal with the news, a devastated Gina goes on a drinking binge at Peggy's to drown her sorrows.

George Knight consoles his daughters but things take a worrying turn. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Back at the Vic, Gina's dad George Knight is in a panic when he discovers that Gina knows the truth about their mum Rose.

At home, George comforts Gina and Anna, but things soon take a devastating turn when he exposes the truth about what occurred nine years ago, leaving Gina and Anna distraught by their dad's actions. Is George about to lose his daughters too or can they repair their family bond before it's too late?

Jay Brown is inconsolable and struggling to cope with his anguish. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Jay Brown is utterly destroyed and struggling to deal with his immense grief after losing his wife Lola Pearce-Brown.

Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce is filled with worry for her adoptive dad Jay and as her dad Ben Mitchell and great granddad Billy Mitchell attempt to cheer her up, she pushes them away.

At the Minute Mart, Callum Highway suggests that Jay should move into their place with Lexi, but Ben rejects the idea.

Troubled Ben Mitchell has some concerns when Jay and Lexi move in. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Later on, Ben has a heart-to-heart with a grief-stricken Jay, who agrees to move in. But as the family sits down for dinner, Ben becomes uncomfortable with the food and starts to panic about how he'll keep his struggles with bulimia a secret from the household.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.