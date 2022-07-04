EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell is arrested!

Ben Mitchell finds himself in handcuffs in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell and Peter Beale are still at odds after Peter's discovery that Ben accidentally beat him up, thinking he was someone else.

Kathy Beale is pushed to her limit with the pair's bickering and vows to bring the family back together.

It's Rocky Cotton's birthday and Kathy decides to arrange a games night to celebrate. After telling Ben and Peter in no uncertain terms that she wants them both there, she invites Lola Pearce, Jay Mitchell and Harvey Monroe.

Peter Beale and Dana Monroe get up close and personal but someone has seen them! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Peter heads over to Walford East and things soon start getting steamy with his brother Bobby Beale's ex Dana Monroe.

They're soon kissing passionately and peeling each other's clothes off. But someone has seen them together...

At the Beales', Rocky's party gets underway and a sulking Ben makes it quite clear he's got zero interest in being there. But things get even worse when he realises that Kathy's pretty much staged the party to be an intervention for him!

Peter is less than impressed that Kathy is putting all her attention on her son yet again and ignoring the rest of her family. After a huge row between him and Ben, things get even more fraught when Ben drops a bombshell.

The party in tatters, there's a knock at the door and Kathy's stunned to see the police there. They barge their way into the party and put Ben in handcuffs...

Peter has reported him for assault!

Karen Taylor attempts to reunite the Baker brothers. (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor is still determined to get brother Mitch Baker and Avery Baker talking again.

She tries to arrange for them to meet but when Mitch doesn't turn up, Karen is frustrated.

After bringing along the rest of the family to support Avery, Bernie Taylor and Bailey Baker come up with an idea. They head to the cab office to confront Mitch.

Will their plan work?

Also, Kim Fox engineers for Howie Danes to stay a bit longer at hers.

Due to UEFA Women's Euros 2022 on BBC One, EastEnders continues on BBC Two on Thursday at 7:30 pm. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 11 July.