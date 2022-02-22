'EastEnders' spoilers: Ben Mitchell makes a shock discovery!

Ben Mitchell finds out that he's been betrayed by his dad in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell calls in on Kat Slater in a show of solidarity, to check how she's coping without his dad Phil Mitchell. But he's in for a nasty surprise when he arrives to find Kat looking through some paperwork.

Kat reveals that Phil has signed all of his businesses over to her, wanting to take care of her and the boys.

Meanwhile, Tommy Moon's been skiving school and he's disheartened when Kat won't give him any money for a 'school trip'. We soon find out that, in fact, Tommy needs money to pay off some bullies.

When Kat discovers that Mitch Baker's wages have gone missing from the cab company, her suspicions fall on Tommy and he ends up being humiliated in front of the bullies.

Tommy insists he's innocent and lies that the bullies are leaving him alone.

Will Kat believe him?

Jean Slater shocks Harvey Monroe with a surprise holiday! (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater tries to offer her support to Harvey Monroe when she realises how cut up he is about signing a witness statement to help convict his imprisoned son Aaron Monroe.

Out of nowhere, Jean later rocks up in an excited mood and reveals that she's booked them a holiday! Harvey, already out of sorts because of everything that's going on with Aaron, is taken aback at how forward Jean is being.

She's left disappointed when he tells her they need to slow things down, as they've only just started dating!

Later, Harvey takes a call from Aaron, begging him not to sign the witness statement.

Will his concern for his son stop him from seeing justice get done?



Dotty Cotton is shocked by Suki Panesar's attitude. (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton talks about her living situation and Rocky Cotton overhears. He's concerned that she's in a precarious position and he turns to Suki Panesar to help her out. Suki, however, is furious as she had no idea that her son Vinny Panesar was paying her rent for her.

She storms over to see Dotty and tells her she wants her out of the flat! Suki then lays into Vinny, leaving him feeling humiliated. Angry that her friend has been hurt, Dotty gives Suki a few home truths.

It seems that Dotty's words have sunk home and Suki later offers an olive branch by surprising Vinny with something quite unexpected. He's touched her by her gesture.

Also, Mick Carter threatens to cancel the boxing match unless more people sign up.

There is no Tuesday episode due to FA Cup football. EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:40 pm.