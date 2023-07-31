EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell suffers a DEVASTATING breakdown

EastEnders' Ben Mitchell suffers a distressing breakdown amidst his ongoing battle with bulimia in Monday's episode (BBC One, 7.30pm, see our TV guide for full listings).

It's been a very tough past few months for Ben. As well as dealing with the trauma he experienced at the hands of rapist Lewis Butler, he's been left devastated by the tragic death of his friend Lola Pearce-Brown.

Now faced with the responsibility of raising their daughter Lexi, troubled Ben has been secretly struggling with bulimia and punishing himself by exercising excessively.

Ben is also battling against his feelings of inadequacy, which are made worse as the day of the court hearing regarding Jay Brown co-parenting Lexi approaches.

Ben Mitchell receives some sound advice from George Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben is evasive when Billy Mitchell tries to organise a family get together in The Vic and left fearing he's not enough for his daughter.

Heading to the gym, Ben starts taking his frustrations out on the punch bag until a concerned George Knight intervenes. He advises Ben to put his own feelings to one side and just be there for Lexi.

Jay is relieved and pleased when Ben makes it to the hearing after all, but as the clan head back to Walford to celebrate, Honey Mitchell picks up on Ben's behaviour around food.

Having suffered from an eating disorder herself, Honey recognises the signs at once and follows Ben home. She attempts to get him to open up by sharing her own experience with bulimia, but Ben flips out and orders Honey to leave.

As she walks away, Ben breaks down in tears, consumed with self-loathing and feeling more alone than ever.

Ben Mitchell reacts badly to Honey's attempts to help him. (Image credit: BBC)

Across the Square, Sonia Fowler has zero clue why Reiss Colwell is being off with her, unaware that he discovered a pregnancy test in her bag and now thinks she cheated on him.

Still hurt by Reiss's comments about not wanting to be a dad, Sonia is worried she could already be pregnant.

Back at Number 25, Whitney Dean is there for support as Sonia goes to take a pregnancy test, but is horrified to catch Reiss red-handed trying to hack into his girlfriend's phone.

Later, tensions between Sonia and Reiss come to a head in a blazing row, as the heartbroken nurse concludes Reiss wants kids, but just not with her!

Is it all over between the unlikely couple?

Suspicious Reiss Colwell is convinced Sonia is cheating on him. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kat Slater is thrown into panic after hearing Freddie Slater is planning to visit Little Mo to discuss the meeting with his rapist dad, Graham Foster. Before the lad leaves, Kat tells him to remember just how hard his mum fought to protect him from the truth.

And Patrick Trueman gets an unexpected surprise when his former wife Yolande turns up on his doorstep revealing she's been thrown out by her boyfriend and has nowhere to live.

Will Patrick offer his ex a place to stay?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm