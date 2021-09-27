'EastEnders' spoilers: Bernadette Taylor wants the truth about Rainie!

Bernadette Taylor wants the best for Rainie Highway's baby.

Bernadette Taylor forces Rainie Highway to do a drugs test in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Bernadette Taylor is relieved when Rainie Highway finally agrees to do a drugs test. Surrogate mum Bernie has been worried that Rainie might be using again, which would have disastrous consequences for the baby's care after it's born.

Rainie takes the test and Bernie waits nervously for the results. Is Rainie telling the truth about still being clean?

Meanwhile, still upset about her brother Keegan Butcher-Baker's plan to get out of Walford for a while and stay with their eldest brother Keanu Taylor, Bernie questions him. She says that now might not be the best time to leave if he's still worried that his ex-wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker could put his business in trouble.

Keegan is left with food for thought after Bernie voices her concerns. Will he continue with his plan to leave?

Suki Panesar left Honey Mitchell in tears after threatening her. (Image credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell is still feeling rattled after her latest run in with Suki Panesar over her flat out refusal to accept responsibility for trying to kiss her.

But she has bigger things on her mind as she packs for her and daughter Janet Mitchell to go out to Miami for a while.

Honey's boyfriend Jay Mitchell is also angry that Suki has caused Honey so much grief and he suggests she gets her own back. He thinks that she should phone the Minute Mart chain head office and put in a complaint.

Will Honey take revenge on Suki before she leaves or is she too nice a person?

Sandy Gibson's appearance at the club horrified Dotty Cotton! (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton is troubled about her drug addict mum Sandy Gibson's appearance in Albert Square and she's not sure how to deal with her.

When she gets home she finds housemate Whitney Dean in a flat panic. Whitney reveals that her engagement ring – given to her by her dead fiance Kush Kazemi – has gone missing.

The obvious culprit is Sandy but is she really to blame?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.