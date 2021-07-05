'EastEnders' spoilers: Billy Mitchell takes on Rocky Cant!

Billy Mitchell won't take Rocky Cant's teasing lying down in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Billy Mitchell is on his market stall when Jay Mitchell pops past with his kids Will Mitchell and Janet Mitchell. The children wanted to see their dad so they could give him a gift - new reading glasses! Touched by their gift, Billy tells them that he's got himself sorted now with a swish new bachelor pad and they are excited.

When Rocky Cant walks past Billy's stall with new squeeze Kathy Beale, he can't resist winding up Billy, as he's such an easy target! Determined not to get made a fool of by Rocky, Billy gives him a challenge, saying whoever manages to sell the most from his stall in ten minutes will win!

Keen to show Rocky who's best, Billy carries on the rivalry at The Vic, challenging Rocky to a game of football. Will Billy win the day or will he be made to look a fool by Rocky?

Gray Atkins' night on the bottle has left him with a sore head!

Gray Atkins wakes up the morning after the night before with a horrible hangover, suffering from Chelsea Fox encouraging him to down the free drinks at his work do. When he finally opens his bleary eyes he realises he's overslept and missed an important meeting.

Later, Gray's boss Laura talks to him on the phone and reprimands him for his recent poor work performance. Fuming at being told off by Laura, Gray takes matters into his own hands...

Kheerat Panesar is concerned mum Suki Panesar is not taking care of herself.

Kheerat Panesar is really worried about his mum Suki Panesar. The whole family are grieving the loss of Jags Panesar after he was killed in prison, but Suki is taking it really hard. When he confronts her, wanting to find out how she's doing, Suki is dismissive, insisting he's not to worry about her.

Suki gets herself dressed and heads off to open the Minute Mart. When she arrives she's surprised to see Honey Mitchell there, having opened up for her.

Instead of being grateful, Suki flies off the handle. But will she realise that Honey had her best interests at heart and was only trying to be kind?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.