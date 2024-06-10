EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway in danger over killer truth!

Callum Highway is in the firing line when he gets too close to the truth about Keanu Taylor's killer in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders showing on BBC Two (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway has been uneasy about the investigation into Keanu Taylor's murder and senses that Dean Wicks' arrest for the killing is off somehow.

Rapist Dean was fitted up for the murder by real killer Linda Carter and her co-conspirators after Stacey Slater planted the murder weapon in Dean's flat.

When Sharon Watts bumps into the copper in the cafe she's alarmed as Callum shares that he's been doing his own digging into the case and is talking to the detectives who were assigned to it.

A freaked-out Sharon meets up with Linda Carter, Johnny Carter and Jack Branning and spills that Callum could be about to destroy everything they've done to protect themselves unless he's stopped...

Fellow cop Jack insists that he'll speak to Callum, suggesting that he needs to avoid interfering in the investigation as it goes against protocol.

Although Callum seems to take Jack's words on board, lawyer Johnny is worried that it's not enough to stop Callum.

With his mum's freedom on the line, how far will Johnny go to shut Callum up?

Yolande Trueman struggles with her demons. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman is determined to put on a brave face to help Chelsea Fox celebrate her son Jordan's baptism. The ceremony was originally Yolande's idea, thinking it would bring the family closer together with a big celebration, but she was horrified when Pastor Clayton got involved.

During the charity auction to raise money for the food truck, Yolande was sexually assaulted by the pastor, who trapped her alone in the community centre kitchen.

Not wanting to go to the police, Yolande instead told church leader Levi in the hope that the pastor would be removed but nothing came of it.

At the church, an angst-ridden Yolande prays for strength. When Yolande sees Bernie Taylor, who is struggling in the wake of her brother's murder, they chat about being brave and Yolande feels inspired by Bernie's attitude.

Steeling herself, Yolande decides to go ahead with the baptism but will the pastor's sinister presence prove too much for her to bear?

Steve Mitchell and Mo Harris team up at the market. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie Mitchell is determined to help his grandson Will Mitchell, who has confessed that he's being blackmailed and needs some cash fast.

Agreeing to keep the news from Will's dad Billy, Stevie asks Mo Harris to help him out with some of her dodgy contacts.

The pair set up a stall at the market selling stolen goods but when Phil Mitchell spots them he gives market inspector Honey Mitchell a tip-off.

Honey and husband Billy are fuming with Stevie and Mo for running an unlicensed stall. Will Stevie be forced to tell Billy about Will's problems?

Harvey Monroe and Maya Hussain have bonded over football. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Harvey Monroe is chuffed to meet up with new mate Maya Hussain for lunch but when Maya finds out about Harvey's criminal son Aaron Monroe, things take a turn...

EastEnders continues on BBC Two due to football on Thursday at 7:30 pm.