'EastEnders' spoilers: Callum Highway is arrested!

Callum Highway faces getting taken off in handcuffs as he defends the right to party in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway's big party outside The Prince Albert turns out to be a huge success, with loads of people turning up. The idea is to defy the hateful racist thugs who have also been targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

He's hopeful that husband Ben Mitchell will turn up and party with them, after his insistence that Ben needs to come along to prove he wants to fight for their marriage.

The festivities are interrupted by policeman Jack Branning, who tells Callum that he needs to shut things down. There have been complaints about the noise but Callum is defiant and insists the party isn't over.

Jack, however, doesn't see things that way as he has to act on the complaints and he ends up arresting him!

As chaos ensues, will Jack take a more kindly view, and will Ben arrive or will he leave Callum waiting?

Phil Mitchell has a bit of business with Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Mitchell is perplexed as to why Phil Mitchell wants to hand his businesses over to her while he's in prison, rather than son Ben Mitchell. Phil points out that Ben is in a bad way at the moment and he doesn't trust him to be able to manage things.

Phil and girlfriend Kat Slater realise it's time to tell her boys what's going on and they explain that Phil's going away for a long time. Tommy, in particular, is really distressed as he's been relying on Phil to give him back up after recently dealing with bullies.

Later, Sharon visits Ben for a kindly word about dealing with losing people you love.

Suki Panesar throws accusations at Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is left fuming after Eve Unwin tells her that she's been in contact with her daughter Ash. Suki broods on Eve's words, as Ash is refusing to speak to her, and she later finds her to have a go and accuse her of turning her daughter against her.

Eve is no wallflower and won't put up with Suki's bullying. She soon gets into a big argument with her in front of everyone in the Square.

With the police in the vicinity dealing with the party outside the Prince Albert, Suki and Eve get unlucky. As things escalate between them the police intervene and they're bundled into a police van!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.