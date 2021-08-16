'EastEnders' spoilers: Chelsea Fox finds Chantelle's ring!

Chelsea Fox angers Gray Atkins when she wears Chantelle's ring in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox is unimpressed with what Gray Atkins has lined up for the day and, preferring a shopping trip, she convinces Jack Branning to take her with him to buy an engagement ring for her mum Denise Fox.

Whilst in the pawn shop looking at jewellery, a ring takes Chelsea's eye and she decides to buy it.

Back home, Gray is horrified when he sees the ring on Chelsea's finger, as it's obviously the ring that his dead wife Chantelle Atkins pawned when she planning to run away from him. Chelsea is miffed when Gray angrily tells her to take it off.

Complaining about Gray's attitude to Jack and aunt Kim Fox, Chelsea's lack of empathy for Gray's distress is clear and Jack is shocked by her attitude. When he later bumps into Gray he asks him about the ring and is suspicious when Gray is evasive.

Later, Gray tries to make amends to Chelsea for going off on one but will she forgive him?

Martin Fowler is horrified by Ruby Fowler's news. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler is surprised when he tries to take some money out of the bank account only to find that there's not enough in there. He confronts wife Ruby Fowler about the lack of funds and asks if she's been giving all their money to Jean Slater.

Ruby comes clean, admitting that she has been helping Jean out but it's because Jean's hiding a secret - she has terminal cancer...

Keegan Butcher-Baker turns to his dad for advice. (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker gives Keegan Butcher-Baker some advice about his marriage woes after wife Tiff found out that he'd cheated on her. Tiffany was not in a great place emotionally before the betrayal and she seems in a bad way, leaving Sonia Fowler and Whitney Dean worried about her.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:05 pm.