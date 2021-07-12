'EastEnders' spoilers: Tiffany Butcher Baker goes too far!

Tiffany Butcher Baker ruins Keegan Butcher Baker's big moment in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Tiffany Butcher Baker is still feeling insecure about her looks and matters are made ten times worse by an interfering Vi Highway. Tiff is offended when Vi thinks her husband Keegan Butcher-Baker could do better and she tries to set him up with a random girl!

When Tiff later sees Keegan talking to a journalist, Beth, about his Walford's Best Street Food award, Tiff feels even worse, comparing herself to her. With the ceremony that evening, Tiff resolves to have a beauty treatment to make sure she's looking her best, telling Keegan she's off to get a facial. Keegan wins the award but Tiff has arrived with a disturbing-looking rash on her cheek.

Keegan is alarmed when he sees her face and points it out to an unsuspecting Tiffany, who is mortified. Instead of staying to celebrate Keegan's big win, she rushes off, leaving Keegan hurt.

Is Nancy Carter secretly hooking up with Zack Hudson? (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter tells wife Linda Carter that he's finally told his daughter Frankie Lewis about the paternity of Linda's unborn baby. Linda also has some news for Mick, revealing that there's something going on between their daughter Nancy Carter and super flirt Zack Hudson!

Nancy tells her mum and dad that Zack is going to be her training partner at the gym. Zack thinks he should break things off with Nancy but instead suggests they keep their fling under wraps.

Sonia Fowler was upset when dad Rocky Cant fobbed her off at Bobby Beale's birthday party. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler is determined to spend some time with dad Rocky Cant and she's arranged a full day of things they can do together. But Sonia is left disappointed when Rocky tells her that he's already arranged to spend the day with Kathy Beale!

Realising how disappointed Sonia is, Rocky says he'll change his plans and they head off for brunch. Will Sonia be happy to finally get her dad to herself for a change?

Denise Mitchell vows not to let Phil Mitchell get his hands on their son! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Denise Fox is determined not to let Phil Mitchell get his own way when she realises he wants joint custody of their son Raymond. Meanwhile, Bobby Beale struggles through a charity walk in a bid to impress girlfriend Dana Monroe's dad Harvey Monroe.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm. All of this week's episodes are available on iPlayer from Monday 19 July 2021.