'EastEnders' spoilers: Chelsea Fox gets a chilling warning!

Chelsea Fox suspects there may be more to Gray Atkins than she realises in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox is due to go to her court hearing today for the stolen items that were found in her house. After heading to court, Chelsea returns with the news that she's been given bail but she has to wear an ankle tag.

With Gray Atkins' posh work drinks this evening, Chelsea is not about to miss out - ankle tag or no ankle tag! She convinces Gray to let her go along and gets on her glad rags.

At the work function, Chelsea is impressed by the free bar and tells Gray they should make the most of it. It's not long before Gray is completely hammered and he ends up embarrassing himself in front of his boss Laura.

After Gray makes a fool of himself, Laura takes Chelsea aside and gives her a warning. She tells her to run from Gray while she still can. What can Laura mean?

Honey Mitchell feels for a grieving Suki Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell walks past the Minute Mart and she's surprised when she realises that it's not open yet. Concerned about Suki Panesar, she heads round to her house to check if she's okay.

It's clear that Suki is still overcome with grief for her dead son Jags Panesar, as Honey finds her still in bed. Her heart breaking for Suki, Honey offers to look after the shop for her so she can get some rest at home. Later, worried that Suki isn't eating properly, a kindly Honey takes some dinner round for her.

Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell gets a visit from Jay Mitchell, who wants him to sign his daughter Janet Mitchell's modelling contract. In an effort to offer an olive branch to his former best mate, Jay asks Billy out for a drink but Billy turns him down.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:35 pm.