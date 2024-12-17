EastEnders spoilers: Christmas Day horror at the Vic!

There's a DOUBLE airing of EastEnders on Christmas Day (7:30pm & 10:35pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As has been the tradition for almost 40 years, the Christmas Day episodes of the BBC soap usually mean SHOCK secrets revealed, some kind of stunt and possibly an unexpected death!



This year, Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is at the centre of the drama, as she desperately tries to keep her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) under wraps.



As Cindy's unsuspecting fiance, Ian (Adam Woodyat), agrees to join the Knight family for Christmas Day dinner at the Vic, it could all be about to kick-off!



Somebody has the audio recording of cheating Cindy confessing ALL about her affair with Junior and love for ex-husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon).



Will the truth about forbidden lovers Cindy and Junior finally be revealed to their families?



Is Ian soon to discover cheating fiancee Cindy hasn't changed her ways at all on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) remains worried about her ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).



Phil appears to be keeping himself to himself, despite his family's efforts to involve him in their Christmas celebrations.



Things are awkward when Phil joins the Mitchell family at No.1 for Christmas Day dinner.



But leaves the party after observing a romantic moment between Sharon and his cousin, Teddy (Roland Manookian)...

Christmas Day is sure to bring some unexpected shocks and surprises on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) remains conflicted about the two men in her life, ex-husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and ex-lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



While Denise joins Jack and his daughter Amy (Ellie Dadd) for a trip to the Vic, it's clear that all is not fully resolved between her and Ravi...

Is there still a romantic spark between ex-couple Jack and Denise on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi supported Denise after her recent scare at the beauty salon on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Three's a crowd when Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) joins the Christmas Day celebrations at the Slater house.



Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is still trying to find the right moment to have a proper heart-to-heart with ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), after he recently kissed her.



So she's not happy about having love rival Ruby in the house!

How does Stacey really feel about ex-husband Martin on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer