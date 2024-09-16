EastEnders spoilers: Cunning Teddy Mitchell hatches a dangerous plan
Airs Thursday 26 September 2024 at 7.30pm on BBC One.
Teddy Mitchell goes to great lengths to protect his reputation in Thursday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
The dad-of-two has come to Walford to start a new life for himself and his boys. But Teddy's murky past is at risk of catching up with him thanks to Harry's latest antics.
The lad recently landed a job at The Arches, but then decided to use Phil Mitchell's business as a base to run his own illegal operation from. Jack Branning got wind of what was going on and issued a police warrant to search the garage.
Harry's brush with the law has now become the talk of E20, and Teddy is desperate to clear his son's name, and preserve his public image.
Getting to work, Teddy uses his powers of persuasion to convince Phil to allow Harry to see out the week at The Arches. He must be growing soft in his old age - why else would Phil agree to that?
With Phil won over, Teddy then diverts attention away from Harry by organising a charity fundraiser for Sonia Fowler at Mitchell's Autos.
Phil is shocked to hear about the event, but Teddy cleverly makes out it was all Harry's idea - which wins him his job back!
Teddy may have Phil fooled, but Jack knows his game. He continues to voice his suspicions about Teddy and Harry, and it's clear he's rattled their cage.
Is this the start of a new Square rivalry?
Elsewhere, it's the morning after the night before for Bianca Jackson. She wakes up on pal Kat Slater's sofa, and reveals she has regrets over what happened.
Kat tells Bianca she needs to face up to her actions and go see a GP to discuss her erratic behaviour.
Bianca then meets up with Martin Fowler, but as talk turns to Reiss Colwell, Bianca insists she still doesn't trust him.
Later, Bianca decides to give her doctors appointment a miss in favour of attending Sonia's fundraising event.
But how much longer can she keep on running away from her problems? And what will Kat say when she finds out?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30pm.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.