EastEnders spoilers: Cunning Teddy Mitchell hatches a dangerous plan

Teddy Mitchell plays the local hero, but will Phil and everyone else fall for the act?

Teddy Mitchell goes to great lengths to protect his reputation in Thursday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The dad-of-two has come to Walford to start a new life for himself and his boys. But Teddy's murky past is at risk of catching up with him thanks to Harry's latest antics.

Teddy Mitchell fears Harry's recent antics will expose their dodgy past. (Image credit: BBC)

The lad recently landed a job at The Arches, but then decided to use Phil Mitchell's business as a base to run his own illegal operation from. Jack Branning got wind of what was going on and issued a police warrant to search the garage.

Harry's brush with the law has now become the talk of E20, and Teddy is desperate to clear his son's name, and preserve his public image.

Teddy organises a fundraiser for jailbird Sonia Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Getting to work, Teddy uses his powers of persuasion to convince Phil to allow Harry to see out the week at The Arches. He must be growing soft in his old age - why else would Phil agree to that?

With Phil won over, Teddy then diverts attention away from Harry by organising a charity fundraiser for Sonia Fowler at Mitchell's Autos.

Jack Branning has met enough criminals in his life to sus out Teddy and Harry from a mile off. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil is shocked to hear about the event, but Teddy cleverly makes out it was all Harry's idea - which wins him his job back!

Teddy may have Phil fooled, but Jack knows his game. He continues to voice his suspicions about Teddy and Harry, and it's clear he's rattled their cage.

Is this the start of a new Square rivalry?

Kat Slater urges Bianca Jackson to get some professional help for her problems. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, it's the morning after the night before for Bianca Jackson. She wakes up on pal Kat Slater's sofa, and reveals she has regrets over what happened.

Kat tells Bianca she needs to face up to her actions and go see a GP to discuss her erratic behaviour.

Bianca then meets up with Martin Fowler, but as talk turns to Reiss Colwell, Bianca insists she still doesn't trust him.

Later, Bianca decides to give her doctors appointment a miss in favour of attending Sonia's fundraising event.

But how much longer can she keep on running away from her problems? And what will Kat say when she finds out?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30pm.