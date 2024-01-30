EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox sees DEAD KEANU!

Denise Fox panics when she hears the cafe floor may need digging up.

Denise Fox is close to the edge as Keanu's murder continues to haunt her in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Denise Fox has been increasingly unhinged since the murderous events of Christmas.

Things took a really dark turn for Denise after the six women involved in Keanu Taylor's death buried him under the floor of the cafe.

The concrete was barely dry when Denise realised that her distinctive 'D' necklace fell off and is lying next to the body!

Now owner of the cafe, Nish Panesar, has forged ahead with reopening the place, giving it a full refurb after the fire last year left it in a mess.

Disaster looks set to strike for the killer conspirators when a leak is discovered and part of the floor is wet.

Kathy Cotton and Stacey Slater are HORRIFIED when they overhear Nish talking to Kat Slater about the leak, saying the floor needs replacing.

Denise vows to confess the horror truth to Jack Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

The women gather for a crisis meeting, realising that if the floor has to come up then all hope is lost... Keanu's body will be found.

Fearing that the game is up, Denise panics and reasons that she needs to confess to their crimes. Seeking solace with Pastor Clayton, Denise seems to get confirmation when he encourages her to speak her truth about the heavy burden she's carrying.

Back at home, Denise prepares to write a confession letter to husband Jack Branning when something terrifying happens...

Still tormented by Keanu's death, a hallucinating Denise is comes face-to-face with Keanu when he 'appears' before her!

The ghost of Keanu seems to be haunting someone else in the Square when Bernie Taylor accidentally plays one of his old voice notes.

Then something that could blow the truth wide open occurs when Keanu's absent mum Karen Taylor returns after fleeing the Square before Christmas.

Karen wants answers...

Linda Carter gets a surprising offer from Alfie Moon (Image credit: BBC)

Alcoholic Linda Carter wakes up at the Vic with a muddled head after having had a skinful the previous night followed by yet another ill-advised heart-to-heart with Alfie Moon.

Doing her best to avoid Alfie, Linda's left embarrassed when she bumps into him and she's forced to apologise for how she's been behaving.

When Alfie reveals that he's booked himself a holiday to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment, Linda's is encouraging, saying he deserves a break.

She's shocked when Alfie hits her with a bombshell and invites her to go on holiday with him.

Will the surprise offer tempt her to follow Sharon Watts' example and run away from her killer secret?

Eddie Knight has some big news for the family. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, George Knight feels proud of his dad Eddie Knight when he reveals he's won an award for championing diversity in boxing but his granddaughter Gina Knight is suspicious he's up to something.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.